South Carolina State

Vote Now: Who should be SBLive’s South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Week (Dec. 26-31)?

By Mike Duprez
 3 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Coach of the Week of Dec. 26-31 as nominated SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees 2and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Jan. 9.

Willie Thomas, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

The Bruins swept to victory in impressive fashion in the Orangeburg County Tournament. They beat Battery Creek 71-33, Estill 71-41 and Ridgeland-Harleyville 78-32. O-W is now 8-5 and has won five straight.

Zam Fredrick, Calhoun County

The defending 1-A state champion Saints lost their first two games of the season. Since then, they have won six in a row.

Tim Whipple, Irmo

This living legend has coached the Yellow Jackets for 41 years. Whipple has Irmo rolling along to another successful season. The Yellow Jackets are 11-2. Whipple has won over 800 games as a coach.

Tim Morris, Woodmont

The Wildcats are 10-3 so far this season. They were 17-10 in 2021-22, losing in the first round of the state playoffs. Woodmont appears to be trending upward.

Tony Harrell, North Augusta

North Augusta keeps tearing through its schedule. The undefeated Yellow Jackets won the Poinsettia Classic, whipping Hillcrest (Simpsonville) 70-48 in the championship game. Hillcrest brought a 12-4 record into the game. North Augusta (14-0) also beat Sumter 70-66 and Wade Hampton (Greenville) 74-59. North Augusta was 17-9 last season, so the Yellow Jackets have gone from good to great.

