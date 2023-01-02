New Year’s baby! Richland’s first birth of 2023 is a 6-pound girl

A Pasco couple are the proud parents of the first New Year’s baby of 2023 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Leilani Sophia Habana was born at 9:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 to Fatima Duron Rodriguez and Nahum Habana. She is their third child, joining Jaydy, 4, and Kaelie, 1.

“We are feeling very happy and blessed that we get to start the new year with a new addition to our family — our healthy baby girl!” said the hospital’s comment from the newborn’s parents.