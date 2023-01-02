ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
ktoy1047.com

Paxton supports Florida law protecting students from inappropriate subjects

Attorney General Paxton filed a multi-state amicus brief before a Tallahassee, Florida-based federal district court in support of Florida law H.B. 1557, which protects students who are in the 3rd grade and below from being exposed to instruction on inappropriate subjects, such as so-called sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the committee meetings ahead of the 2023 regular legislative session, discussions in education-focused panels were largely introductory, so newer committee members and lawmakers could become familiar with how different spokes of the Florida education system function. That said, a few points of interest for Florida’s education system were raised throughout […] The post FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis, Republicans Poised to Tackle the Prescription Drug Issue

With the first committee week of the 2023 Florida legislative session has come to an end, there is ongoing talk among political circles in Tallahassee that the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) argument and prescription drug prices, could be one of the focal point issues lawmakers will have to address. It's...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow

Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV

The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law

A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy