Read full article on original website
Related
ktoy1047.com
Paxton supports Florida law protecting students from inappropriate subjects
Attorney General Paxton filed a multi-state amicus brief before a Tallahassee, Florida-based federal district court in support of Florida law H.B. 1557, which protects students who are in the 3rd grade and below from being exposed to instruction on inappropriate subjects, such as so-called sexual orientation and gender identity. The...
WSVN-TV
Florida librarians required to attend specialized training on new state laws
(WSVN) - School librarians in Florida must undergo special training designed to help them understand new state laws like the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act and the governor’s controversial Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act. The hour-long powerpoint training video is meant to help school...
FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings
Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the committee meetings ahead of the 2023 regular legislative session, discussions in education-focused panels were largely introductory, so newer committee members and lawmakers could become familiar with how different spokes of the Florida education system function. That said, a few points of interest for Florida’s education system were raised throughout […] The post FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Education Department Eyes Removing COVID Harassment From Hope Scholarship
The state Department of Education is considering a rule change that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families could seek school vouchers under Florida’s Hope Scholarship. The Hope Scholarship, launched during the 2018-19 school year, is geared toward allowing students who have been
New Florida bill granting protections to officers facing credibility concerns, raising questions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New legislation filed by a Jacksonville State Representative seeks to create more protections for Florida law enforcement officers facing credibility questions. The bill was filed by State Representative Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) and deals with what is known commonly as ‘Brady Giglio’ lists. “And what...
Florida Gov. DeSantis demands colleges release data on how much they're spending on CRT and diversity courses
During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses.
‘Stop WOKE Act’ puts pressure on Florida universities to cut critical race theory from curriculum
ORLANDO, Fla. — The governor’s office is putting pressure on universities across the state as part of support for the Stop WOKE Act. “WOKE” in the bill stands for “wrongs to our kids and employees.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
University of Florida says it has 'no standing' to review surgeon general's COVID guidance
Joseph Ladapo holds a faculty position in UF’s College of Medicine.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis, Republicans Poised to Tackle the Prescription Drug Issue
With the first committee week of the 2023 Florida legislative session has come to an end, there is ongoing talk among political circles in Tallahassee that the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) argument and prescription drug prices, could be one of the focal point issues lawmakers will have to address. It's...
Ron DeSantis Names Former House Speaker to State University System’s Board of Governors
This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of former state House Speaker Jose Oliva to the Board of Governors of the State University System. Oliva is the CEO of Oliva International Foods. He served as a state representative from 2011–2020, including being the speaker in his last two years in Tallahassee.
Florida Pot Initiative Petition Numbers Grow
Nearly 150,000 valid petition signatures have been submitted to the state as part of an initiative to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, according to the Florida Division of Elections website. The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints Democrat Dave Kerner to captain FLHSMV
The former Palm Beach County Mayor made waves when he endorsed DeSantis in the 2022 election. Gov. Ron DeSantis has nominated former Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner as Executive Director of the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). Kerner, currently a County Commissioner, will serve as interim...
islandernews.com
Florida ranked No. 1 in the nation for parent involvement in kids' education
When it comes to parents' involvement in their children's education in public and charter schools, Florida is No. 1, according to the Center for Education Reform's Parent Power! Index report for 2022. The distinction for Florida’s 69 school districts is the first for the state since the Index debuted in...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
WCJB
State Democratic leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to lower flags to commemorate Rosewood anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday. A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was...
Miya’s Law now in effect, strengthens renter safety in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Florida law is now in effect to help you feel safer under your own roof. While Miya’s Law was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in June, it’s one of several new laws that went into effect Jan 1. Part of the law...
Florida Surgeon General used ‘seriously flawed’ science to warn against vaccines, UF faculty peers say
A UF task force determined that the information Ladapo used to warn against vaccines has ‘serious shortcomings’ of which he was made aware.
NBC Miami
Public Officials Must Choose Between Jobs Or Office With New Florida Law
A new Florida law is forcing some public officials to choose between their day jobs or holding office. The measure, which took effect over the weekend, prohibits public officials from working as lobbyists while holding public office. It also bars state and local elected officials from lobbying their state agencies or offices for six years after leaving office, up from a previous two-year ban.
AG Nessel joins coalition challenging 'Don't Say Gay' Law
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a coalition of 18 attorneys general opposing Florida's "Don't Say Gay" law.The law prevents classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade entirely. The law also requires that the state education agency write new classroom instructions for standards that must be followed by grades 4-12.Nessel argues the law poses a serious threat to LGBTQ+ students who are particularly vulnerable to the harms caused by discrimination."One of the most important issues surrounding the education of our kids is making them feel seen, protected, and appreciated," Nessel...
Comments / 4