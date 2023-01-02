ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major League Soccer: Roster Updates

With the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaching, teams are making several changes to strengthen their rosters. While certain clubs are using the transfer window to add depth, others are letting go of players ahead of the new campaign. Here's all you need to know about the recent MLS roster changes...
New England Revolution sign midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Latif Blessing in a trade with Los Angeles FC, the club announced Tuesday. Blessing spent the last five seasons with the Black and Gold after originally arriving in MLS with Sporting Kansas City. The 26-year-old played 167 games for LAFC across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and assisting another 18, while helping the club lift MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles.
