Premier League announced nominees for November/December Player of the Month
The Premier League have confirmed the nominees for the November/December Player of the Month award.
Newcastle lead race for La Liga wonderkid; Garang Kuol loan exit close
Newcastle are leading the chase for Spanish teenage sensation Ivan Fresneda while a loan move away from the club is nearing for Garang Kuol.
Supercomputer predicts final standings for 2022/23 Premier League
The projected final standings for the 2022/23 Premier League season.
Lionel Messi welcomed back to PSG training with brilliant gesture
Lionel Messi receives a guard of honour as he returns to Paris Saint-Germain training for the first time since winning the World Cup.
Major League Soccer: Roster Updates
With the 2023 Major League Soccer season fast approaching, teams are making several changes to strengthen their rosters. While certain clubs are using the transfer window to add depth, others are letting go of players ahead of the new campaign. Here's all you need to know about the recent MLS roster changes...
CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as late Milik free-kick wins it
Juventus player ratings from the Serie A clash with Cremonese - 4 January 2023
Tottenham vs Portsmouth - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham vs Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with TV & live stream details, team news and score prediction.
How to watch Saudi Pro League highlights in the UK
Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself a new club, but how can you watch him in the Saudi Pro League from the UK?
New England Revolution sign midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Latif Blessing in a trade with Los Angeles FC, the club announced Tuesday. Blessing spent the last five seasons with the Black and Gold after originally arriving in MLS with Sporting Kansas City. The 26-year-old played 167 games for LAFC across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and assisting another 18, while helping the club lift MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles.
Pep Guardiola begins Arsenal mind games with 'pressure' remark
Pep Guardiola sets a challenge to his Man City side as they battle Arsenal for the Premier League title.
Leeds 2-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers pegged back by Rodrigo strike
Player ratings from Leeds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road.
U.S. Soccer appoints Anthony Hudson as USMNT head coach for January camp
U.S. Soccer confirmed Gregg Berhalter will not lead the USMNT at the upcoming January camp in Carson, California.
Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Red Devils cruise to victory
Match report & player ratings from Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs turn on the second half style
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Tottenham - 4 January 2023.
Antonio Conte explains how Bryan Gil has improved his game
Antonio Conte on how Bryan Gil has improved his game.
Southampton in talks to sign Croatia World Cup star
Southampton are in talks to sign one of Croatia's star men at the 2022 World Cup.
