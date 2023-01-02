Read full article on original website
Related
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Jeopardy! contestant urges game show to make ‘needed change’ for champs like Ray LaLonde
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde, who lost on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386K total, struggled to stand still on stage for much of his terrific streak. A fellow contestant wondered after watching him power through his spinal issues if future players should have the option to sit. Jessica Stephens, who...
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Brentford set to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade
Brentford are set to finalise a deal to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
Daniel Farke provides update on Bayern Munich & Man Utd target Yann Sommer's future
Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has spoken on Yann Sommer's future.
Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa after 12 years at Arsenal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal in search of regular playing time at Aston Villa ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup.
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham vs Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with TV & live stream details, team news and score prediction.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions
Mikel Arteta calls for Arsenal to be 'realistic' about title ambitions.
Aston Villa 1-1 Wolves: Player ratings as points shared in west midlands derby
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Wolves - 4 January 2023.
Antonio Conte reveals what it would take for him to leave Tottenham
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has admitted he is prepared to walk away from the club if he is not 'convinced' the work they are doing will lead to success.
Liverpool confirm when Cody Gakpo could make debut
Liverpool have finalised the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham: Player ratings as Spurs turn on the second half style
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Tottenham - 4 January 2023.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0