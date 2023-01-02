ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Interested In Chelsea Target Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPpsD_0k19kyR700

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund striker and Chelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko. United are looking to sign a striker and Moukoko would be a cheap option for them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United are on the hunt for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in November, but due to the club sale there is not a lot of money in the club at the moment.

Youssoufa Moukoko is out of contract at Dortmund in June, and a free transfer is something United would definitely be able to afford even with their current restrictions.

Chelsea are currently favourites for Moukoko, and will have to be vigilant of United interest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQ69G_0k19kyR700
Manchester United could turn their attention to Youssoufa Moukoko in their striker hunt.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

According to Fabrizio Romano, he would not be surprised if Manchester United tried to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

There is currently no sign of Moukoko signing a new deal at Dortmund, and he would actually be available in January if any club does want to sign him before June.

Manchester United are restricted to loan deals in the January window due to the ongoing club sale, but paying a very small fee for Moukoko may be something they have interest in.

Chelsea have put groundwork into a deal for Moukoko and do currently stay as the favourites to complete the deal. Barcelona also have an interest in Moukoko.

No talks have taken place yet between United and Moukoko and there is nothing concrete happening as of now, but it is something to monitor as United continue their search for a striker in the coming weeks.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Simms or Maupay?

After a humiliating midweek defeat, Frank Lampard’s position is under real pressure. So, it might not be a bad thing for him that Everton are quickly back in action, with a game they’re simply not expected to win in the cup. Away to Manchester United is a rotten...
BBC

Time for Guardiola to show his bench strength earlier?

"I'm absolutely fuming with Pep Guardiola". That's how Manchester City fan Ken started his Big Match Verdict on BBC Radio Manchester after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton. Why? Substitutions - or rather, the lack of. Guardiola rolled the dice bringing on Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden in the...
BBC

Matt Lowton: Huddersfield Town sign Burnley defender on loan

Huddersfield Town have signed defender Matt Lowton on loan from Championship leaders Burnley. The right-back, 33, will join the Terriers for the rest of the season having made just two Carabao Cup appearances for the Clarets this term. Lowton is surplus to requirements at Turf Moor but has a wealth...
SB Nation

Virgil van Dijk Likely to Miss January Matches Due to Hamstring Injury

When Virgil van Dijk had to be taken off at the half against Brentford on Monday following a first half where Liverpool’s star defender at times appeared to be struggling physically, the suspicion was injury and the hope was that it would turn out to be minor. Manager Jürgen...
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
843K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy