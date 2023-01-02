Alabama QB Bryce Young declares for NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide star has decided to forgo his remaining years of eligibility.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has announced that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft. He announced alongside EDGE Will Anderson and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Young, a former Heisman winner, led Alabama to the National Championship in 2021. His 8,356 career passing yards rank second all-time in Crimson Tide history. He also ranks first in passing yards in a single season, first in passing yards in a single game, second in career passing touchdowns, and first in passing touchdowns in a single season.

There is some concern with Young's measurables - he only stands at 6-foot, 195 pounds - but his skill may outweigh his size, even in the NFL Combine.

Scouting reports say Young is a "very confident passer and shows good accuracy and feel when in rhythm ... really good leader ... possesses a strong right arm and is capable of making every NFL throw easily."

Young will be one of several upperclassmen SEC quarterbacks to leave the conference this season, alongside Hendon Hooker, Will Levis, and Stetson Bennett.

