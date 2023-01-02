KINGMAN – Stockton Hill Road lane closures are scheduled for January 9 through 12tfrom 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Arnold Road to Riata Valley Rd. This is for HHS contractors to perform work in the right-of-way. Lane closures will happen in phases throughout the week, with detours being in place and flaggers used at times. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through construction zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 9 HOURS AGO