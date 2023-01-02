Read full article on original website
Bullhead City’s inaugural Polar Plunge is tomorrow ￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Plunge into the new year during Bullhead City’s inaugural Polar Plunge event at the Bullhead City Municipal Pool January 6, at 11 a.m. hosted by the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division. This event is free and open to public. The city invites anyone courageous enough to brave the sixty-degree Fahrenheit water to take a swim and earn the title Polar Plunger, a certificate to commemorate the event, and a chance to win prizes.
Spring gardening workshop set￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Master Gardeners will present a spring planting workshop on Saturday, Jan. 28 beginning at 1 p.m., at the Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office, 101 E. Beale St. The Master Gardeners will be offering advice and information on everything from selecting seeks for your individual...
Lake Havasu City kicks Off the Year with a Full Slate of Events￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – From virtual adventures on the streets to adventures in the skies, 2023 kicks off with a full slate of exciting special events and entertainment in Lake Havasu City. “After December, January is the second coldest month of the year, but cold is relative around here,”...
Legal Notices for the Week of Jan. 4 – Jan. 10 , 2023
ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY ENTITY NAME: HOT ROD GRILL & GRIDDLE LLC. ENTITY ID: 23459273 ENTITY TYPE: Domestic LLC EFFECTIVE DATE: 12/14/2022 CHARACTER OF BUSINESS: Accommodation and Food Services MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE: Member-Managed PERIOD OF DURATION: Perpetual STATUTORY AGENT NAME: RAOUL GREGORIA FERNANDEZ PHYSICAL AND MAILING ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPAL ADDRESS: 3653 E. LAWMAN WAY, KINGMAN, AZ 86401 PRINCIPALS Member: Lorinda Leigh Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022; Member: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez, 3653 E. Lawman Way, Kingman, AZ 86401, Raoul.mustang@protonmail.com Date of Taking Office: 12/14/2022 ORGANIZERS RAOUL GREGORIO FERNANDEZ /s/ Organizer: Raoul Gregorio Fernandez 12/14/2022.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area seeking summer laborers in Arizona and Nevada
Lake Mead National Recreation Area is seeking to hire summer laborers in Bullhead City, Arizona, and Boulder City, Nevada.
Bullhead Swap Meet intended to build business￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “The whole purpose is to make sure that we support small businesses,” said Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better. Thanks to the tent donated by Praise Chapel, they’re going to support up to 60 vendors at the first indoor Bullhead City Swap Meet on Jan. 14 and 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT, at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Hwy. 95, Bullhead City, instead of the originally planned 35 vendor spaces.
Dirt bike collision leaves teen dead￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu city teenager was fatally injured when the dirt bike he was operating collided with a side-by-side late Friday afternoon. Mohave County Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities responded at 4:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash in the area of Standard Wash in the desert east of Highway 95 outside of Lake Havasu City.
Animal sanctuary halts operations￼
KINGMAN – The Help Animals Lives Today (HALT) no-kill sanctuary closed its doors in north Kingman two days before Christmas. The non-profit organization that has saved and placed countless cats and canines since 2008 shut down largely because of economics. “As many of you know we have been winding...
Havasu Lake, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder during the night last Saturday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: A local man was arrested for attempted murder during the night on Saturday, December 31, 2022. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, at approximately 10:55 p.m., deputies from the Colorado River...
Fire burns in Needles Auto Wrecking yard
NEEDLES — An overnight fire burned at the Needles Auto Wrecking & Towing yard, no injuries were reported. At 12:02 a.m. on Dec. 28, San Bernardino County and Mohave Valley fire departments were dispatched to the 5000 block of National Trails Highway where a large fire was burning in a pile of auto parts from the dismantling process, SBCFD said in a Facebook post.
Mohave County now in high COVID transmission category￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Health Department (MCDPH) Nursing staff has been notified of 523 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at noon. There has also been a total of 31 deaths over the past 12 weeks. COVID-19 transmission in Mohave County is in...
KC and The Sunshine Band to “Boogie” at Edgewater Casino Resort
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – KC and The Sunshine Band, the American disco and funk band behind ‘70s hits like “That’s the Way (I Like It),” will put on their boogie shoes at The Edge Pavilion, formerly the E Center, located at Edgewater Casino Resort. The revolutionary group will perform their greatest funk songs at Laughlin’s premier live entertainment and special event venue on Friday, March 3.
Kunert exits KPD after double decade career￼
KINGMAN – Deputy Chief Evan Kunert has hung up his badge following a double decade career with the Kingman Police Department (KPD). Kunert started with the agency in August, 2002 and worked hard to help it achieve accreditation status in 2019. “He was assigned that task and he took...
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
2022 Year in Review Photos of Lake Havasu City
As the new year awaits, RiverScene Magazine has been photographing so many memories of 2022. They are shared here as a look back and 2023 will begin making its memories Jan. 1!. Please enjoy a photographic look at the past year by RiverScene Magazine photographers Samantha Zasadil, Danette Christine, and...
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
Stockton Hill lane closures scheduled next week￼￼
KINGMAN – Stockton Hill Road lane closures are scheduled for January 9 through 12tfrom 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Arnold Road to Riata Valley Rd. This is for HHS contractors to perform work in the right-of-way. Lane closures will happen in phases throughout the week, with detours being in place and flaggers used at times. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through construction zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.
