lacademie.com
Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023
If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
winespectator.com
The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores
On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
travelawaits.com
One Of New York City’s Most Famous Streets Is Getting A Major Makeover — Why It’s Great For Visitors
New Yorkers and visitors alike will soon get a break when they visit the city’s bustling Fifth Avenue. The stretch of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street, which includes the Rockefeller Center area, is a major tourist destination because it’s known around the world for its shopping. Indeed, shoppers in that area can visit luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Prada, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Omega, Chanel, and department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
Epic 'City Climb' Experience in NYC Looks Terrifying Yet Exhilarating
Don't try this if you have a fear of heights.
NBC New York
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M
House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment. A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling. “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
Road Trip: The newly restored Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan
As fresh as the fish it serves up, the Fulton Fish Market in lower Manhattan opened its doors fully restored and transformed less than four months ago by Chef Jean-Georges.
iheart.com
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.
Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission's (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity with...
One of Rome's Best Restaurants Is Coming to the U.S.
Roscioli is slated to open its first-ever location outside of Italy.
6sqft
Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business
Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
Truth Behind New Year's Eve Times Square Bathroom Situation Is Unfortunate
Yeah, we'll pass on that.
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
DiFara closes on Staten Island. Here’s the new restaurant concept coming to replace it.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The DiFara and Juicy Lucia collaboration concept came to a halt in late 2022. While signs are down on the red sauce-on-barbecue endeavor, pizza still will come from the corner building at 100-102 Lincoln Ave., Grant City. “We’re going to call it D’Lucia,” said its...
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully
We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
