New York City, NY

lacademie.com

Where To Eat In Chinatown, New York City 2023

If you have ventured into this neighborhood before, finding the best restaurants in Chinatown (New York City) is not easy. There are too many candidates to consider and too little time to spend looking. To save you the time you could spend enjoying your meals, this list will give you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winespectator.com

The Sad Decline of the Queen of New York Wine Stores

On a sunny afternoon last December, a middle-aged woman angrily walked out of 88-year-old Sherry-Lehmann, once the royalty of Manhattan wine and spirits stores. "I was shopping for a gift bottle of tequila for my boss," the woman said, as she waited to cross Park Avenue. "But the salesperson tells me there's only one bottle of tequila in stock and it costs $4,200. I like my boss, but not that much!"
MANHATTAN, NY
travelawaits.com

One Of New York City’s Most Famous Streets Is Getting A Major Makeover — Why It’s Great For Visitors

New Yorkers and visitors alike will soon get a break when they visit the city’s bustling Fifth Avenue. The stretch of Fifth Avenue from Bryant Park at 42nd Street to Central Park at 59th Street, which includes the Rockefeller Center area, is a major tourist destination because it’s known around the world for its shopping. Indeed, shoppers in that area can visit luxury boutiques for brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, Prada, Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, Cartier, Omega, Chanel, and department stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC COVID Rates Top 30% as XBB Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now

COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn's East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data. And other boroughs are nearly as bad - positivity rates top 27% in the Astoria section of Queens and 22% in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC apartment that looks stuck in the 1960s lists for $1.79M

House hunters nostalgic for a bygone era of Manhattan might find it in this heavily wood-paneled apartment.  A stuck-in-time home has hit the market in the Greenwich Village. The unit — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 60 W. 13th St. — is listed for $1.79 million with Corcoran’s Fred Cargian. In addition to giving an air of it still being in the 1960s, the paneling also makes the 1,135-square-foot abode feel more spacious, Cargian told The Post. They also give it more character than your typical new-construction dwelling.  “The maple wall coverings are a nice change from the typical white box apartments,” Cargian...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods

Positive COVID cases are seeing an uptick in certain parts of New York City. The positivity rates in the city are over 30%. Where are we seeing the most positive cases? Brooklyn's East Flatbush is up 30.43% according to the latest from the city. Other parts of New York aren't as bad, but still Astoria is seeing positivity rates up to 27% and 22% in Hell's Kitchen. As of January 6th more than 1/3 of New York City neighborhoods have positivity rates above 20% and four out of five neighborhoods exceed 15%.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

New York’s famous Restaurants Of 2023.

Even though the reopening of so many restaurants in New York after the pandemic was exciting, the addition of more than 300 wonderful new eateries speaks volumes about the spirit of the city. I've eaten at restaurants in every borough (except Staten Island) over the past year that can hold their own against the best New York City restaurants to ever open, in no particular order.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Brooklyn icon Sahadi’s recognized by the state as a historic business

Sahadi’s, a New York City staple for more than 120 years, has been added to the state’s Historic Business Preservation Registry, as first reported by the Brooklyn Paper. The Middle Eastern grocery store and cafe first opened in Lower Manhattan in 1895 before moving to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Avenue in 1948 where it has been located ever since. The registry, overseen by the Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation, recognizes businesses that have operated for at least 50 years and have “contributed to their communities’ history.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

The People (Bragg) vs. Dolan: The Manhattan District Attorney is on the case of the MSG bully

We are glad that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reads the Daily News. That allowed him to see our Monday editorial calling for him to investigate if Jim Dolan, owner of Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and the Beacon Theater, is in violation of state Civil Rights Law §40-b, entitled: “Wrongful refusal of admission to and ejection from places of public entertainment and ...
MANHATTAN, NY

