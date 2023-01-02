Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/5): Woodbine picks up big win at Exira/EHK
(KMAland) -- Woodbine grabbed a huge win in a battle of unbeaten at Exira/EHK, Shenandoah edged F-M, Ar-We-Va won at the buzzer, Elmwood-Murdock picked up a nice win & more from KMAland girls basketball on Thursday. ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE. Woodbine 38 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37. Nicole Hoefer had 12 points and...
kmaland.com
Southwest Iowa wrestling continues to grow as second half begins
(Sidney) -- Southwest Iowa wrestling picked up a dual win on Tuesday evening, but more importantly, they worked off the rust from break. “The boys came and wrestled all right,” Southwest Iowa head wrestling coach Aaron Lang told KMA Sports. “We looked OK on our feet. It was some good matches to knock off the rust a little bit coming out of break.”
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
kmaland.com
Experience, depth vital for Exira-EHK in 7-0 start
(Elk Horn) -- The Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton boys are 7-0 heading into 2023 behind a deep and experienced lineup. The Spartans own wins over Glidden-Ralston, Ar-We-Va, CAM, IKM-Manning, Lenox, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Boyer Valley. "We've had to be like everybody else and battle through influenza," Coach Doug Newton tells KMA Sports....
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Greg Smith on Nebraska and Wisconsin similarities
Greg Smith a senior recruiting analyst at Inside Nebraska, part of the @Rivals network and Steve “Sparky” Fifer discuss the similarites between the football programs at Nebraska and Wisconsin.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans since Jan. 20 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Nebraska and MSU will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
kmaland.com
Treynor stays perfect in rout of AHSTW
(Treynor) -- The holiday break didn’t affect Treynor’s momentum, as the Cardinals (11-0) smothered Western Iowa Conference foe AHSTW (3-7) en route to a 46-23 victory Tuesday. “Gotta give credit to AHSTW, they played well,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “We had some shots, we just couldn’t...
kmaland.com
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded
(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
kmaland.com
Marian Dippel, 66, Riverton, Iowa
Funeral Home:Overland Park Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories or condolences. for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Verna Heuer, 97, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service: Celebration of life visitation and viewing. Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: suggested to the Save Our Depot Committee or Montgomery County Court of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Private family interment. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Sue Ellen Meier, 65, Shenandoah, Iowa
There is no scheduled visitation. Memorials: Garden View Nursing Home, Shenandoah or St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
kmaland.com
Ronnie Harless, 49, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
kmaland.com
Candi Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
