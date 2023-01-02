ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch

PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
BELTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
PAOLA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
ATCHISON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy