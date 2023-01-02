Read full article on original website
Standoff with man who allegedly stabbed victim in KCMO ends
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, were engaged in a standoff with a man who allegedly stabbed a victim Thursday. KCPD officers responded to the 3300 block of Colorado Avenue at around 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City man sentenced for 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A Jackson County judge on Thursday sentenced a 39-year-old Kansas City man to life in prison for a 2018 shooting rampage that killed three people and injured a 4-year-old.
KCPD attempting to locate 91-year-old woman not seen in months
Anna Marie Van Alst, 91, was last seen in September of 2022 near East 77th Terrace and Campbell Street, according to KCPD.
KCTV 5
Belton woman dies from injuries after being shot, found lying in ditch
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - Law enforcement identified a woman who died Tuesday due to a weekend shooting. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies went to the area of 299th Street and Somerset Road in rural Paola Sunday evening after receiving a call about someone lying in a ditch and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Belton woman dies from injuries after New Year's Day shooting in Miami County
The victim of a shooting on New Year's Day in Miami County died Tuesday from injuries, according to the Miami County Sheriff's Office.
KCTV 5
Olathe mother says son was fatally shot by police during mental health call for help
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are expected to officially release the name of a young man shot and killed by police Saturday night. His family has already stepped forward, releasing photos and some information about that night. Twenty-seven-year-old Brandon Lynch’s family says he suffered from schizophrenia. His mother...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
Kansas City man sentenced for role in gas station shoot-out
A Kansas City man, Tirrell M. Thompson, is sentenced to 9 years in federal prison without parole for a shoot-out at 45th and The Paseo in 2020.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
14-year-old will be prosecuted as adult in Olathe Black Bob Park homicide
A 14-year-old charged in a 2022 deadly shooting at Olathe's Black Bob Park will now be prosecuted as an adult, a Kansas judge ruled.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking vehicle at 40th, Brooklyn
The crash was reported just before 4:50 p.m. near E. 40th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for methamphetamine conspiracy, illegal firearms
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing firearms. Richard Maples, 38, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 20 years in federal prison without parole. On April 25, 2022, Maples pleaded...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone...
kttn.com
Man from Colorado sentenced to 19 years in a Missouri prison for heroin trafficking and illegal firearm
An Aurora, Colorado, man was sentenced in federal court for heroin trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm while traveling through Kansas City, Mo., on a bus bound for Virginia. Izeall T. Collins, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to 19 years in federal prison without parole. Collins...
KTLO
Mother, associate of federal fugitive charged with aiding escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended Friday, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas...
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
