Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Welcome to my 1920s 515-square foot studio apartment in the heart of Washington, DC, that I share with my miniature Dachshund, Melo! Originally from Portland, Oregon, we moved to DC in June 2021 and have spent the last 18 months making this square box a home. From using lime wash paint to sourcing most of my decor from Facebook Marketplace (seriously, I’m a wizard at it), I’ve turned every square inch of my home into my dream space, sourcing my inspiration from Parisian and Victorian flair.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO