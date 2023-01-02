Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
D.C. Food Writers Reveal Their Best Restaurant Meals of 2022
Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. After discussing their favorite spots (both new and old), the dining experts get specific on the best restaurant meals they enjoyed in 2022.
Catch These Jazz And International Acts Playing Around D.C. In January
Keyboardist Marc Cary leads a trio this month at Takoma Station. People tend to start hibernating as January sets in, but there are still plenty of jazz musicians making the rounds who would love to see D.C.-area audiences this month. Here are a few shows worth checking out, including a local jazz orchestra’s 25th anniversary bash and a meetup of free jazz musicians from D.C. and Baltimore.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Paul French Bakery and Cafe coming to Vienna
In the future, Vienna residents will no longer have to brave Chain Bridge Road traffic to get a taste of Paul Bakery’s bread and macarons. The 133-year-old French bakery and cafe is planning to expand right into the heart of the town in Jades Shopping Center, replacing Al Nakheel Lebanese Cafe & Market, which closed last year.
This 515-Square-Foot DC Studio Apartment Takes Inspiration From Parisian Style
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Welcome to my 1920s 515-square foot studio apartment in the heart of Washington, DC, that I share with my miniature Dachshund, Melo! Originally from Portland, Oregon, we moved to DC in June 2021 and have spent the last 18 months making this square box a home. From using lime wash paint to sourcing most of my decor from Facebook Marketplace (seriously, I’m a wizard at it), I’ve turned every square inch of my home into my dream space, sourcing my inspiration from Parisian and Victorian flair.
foresthillsconnection.com
The Van Ness Burger King is really and truly gone. And at Call Your Mother’s new Forest Hills location, there’s one question customers shouldn’t ask.
Like a cat with nine lives, the Burger King at 4422 Connecticut Avenue has endured through threat after threat of closure, two of those from franchisee Potomac Foods Group. So we were reluctant to believe this was truly the end. At least, not until the fast food restaurant’s rock ‘n roll and movie memorabilia was carted away.
13 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In January
BUFFALO NICHOLS: “I want more Black people to hear themselves in this music that is truly theirs,” blues musician Buffalo Nichols says on his website. The Houston-born, Milwaukee-raised musician uses little more than his guitar and his unforgettable voice to craft stripped-down blues numbers about love, loss, and the perils and triumphs that accompany being Black in America. (Kennedy Center; Friday, Jan. 6; FREE)
Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring
It’s a walk-up, take-home place reminiscent of days gone by. The difference is a fresh, new, expanded menu with selections to satisfy any appetite. The post Neighborhood Walk-Up Eatery Reopens in Silver Spring appeared first on The Washington Informer.
njurbannews.com
Remembering Carter G. Woodson – The ‘Father of Black History’
Dr. Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), the “”Father of Black History,”” was honored during a celebration marking his 147th birthday and the 100th anniversary of the purchase of his home in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood on Saturday, December 17, at Dunbar High School in Northwest. Celebrants joined the National Park Service (NPS) and the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) for a special program and musical performance. Dr. Woodson is the second Black American to graduate with a Ph.D. from Harvard University. He remains best known for creating Negro History Week in 1926, now recognized as Black History Month.
bethesdamagazine.com
With Macy’s closure, beleaguered Lakeforest Mall sees its last anchor store go dark
Macy’s, the last of the anchor stores at Gaithersburg’s beleaguered Lakeforest Mall, will close in the first quarter of this year, company officials confirmed. Its departure was preceded in recent years by Lord & Taylor, JCPenney and Sears. The store closures were first reported by Axios. Once a...
Mark’s Kitchen in Takoma Park is Closing After 32 Years
Takoma Park institution Mark’s Kitchen will close at the end of January after 32 years in business, the Source has confirmed. Owner Mark Choe is planning to retire, according to Laura Barclay of Main Street Takoma. “Mark’s Kitchen will be closing after 32 years in business in Takoma Park,” Barclay said in an email to the Source. “We are very sorry to see this Takoma Park institution close, but wish owner Mark Choe well as he starts his retirement.”
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan 3, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Jan. 3, and looks like a cloudy day with light rain this morning. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. MCPS Winter Break Ends: The public schools welcome back students today and urge families to stay vigilant of respiratory diseases, including flu, RSV, and COVID-19. Schools are scheduled to close on Jan. 16 to observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and again on Jan. 27 for a professional development day for teachers.
Yes, DC restaurants are allowed to add surcharges to your bill
WASHINGTON — It’s always annoying to pay more than you expect for something – especially after holiday shopping season, when every dollar counts. That’s what a conversation online about what types of surcharges restaurants are allowed to add to your bill caught our attention. THE QUESTION:
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Steven Weitzman will sculpt the bronze statue of Barbara Rose Johns, a 16-year-old who led protests against school segregation in Virginia. It will replace a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
mocoshow.com
Celebrate Rockville’s Asian Cultures and Lunar New Year
Per the City of Rockville: Rockville rings in the Year of the Rabbit this month with performances and interactive displays, at the city’s Lunar New Year celebration. The annual celebration, organized by the city in partnership with Rockville’s Asian Pacific American Task Force, will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Thomas S. Wootton High School, 2100 Wootton Parkway. Admission is free.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Winter Concerts Coming Up at the Birchmere
Jan. 7 – Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Jan. 8 – An Evening with Judy Collins (pictured at right) Jan. 22 – Glenn Jones with special guest Alyson Williams. Jan. 28 – Devotion - Earth Wind & Fire tribute band. Jan. 29 – Norman Brown.
WJLA
What we know about potential HQ2 impacts after Amazon announces 18,000 layoffs
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — On the heels of Amazon announcing it would be eliminating just over 18,000 jobs, 7News is asking about the local impacts for Amazon's HQ2 in Arlington. News of the layoffs came Wednesday, when Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed that "between the reductions we made in...
federalnewsnetwork.com
Uh oh! The mayor of DC wants your cubicle!
If you don’t want your office back, the District of Columbia would like to turn it into a nice condominium or apartment. That’s the gist of what freshly reelected Mayor Muriel Bowser said the other day. She wants more people to live in “downtown” Washington, or establish businesses there. And she specifically called on the White House to either get agencies to fully re-occupy their “vast property holdings” in the city, or give it up.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. offering free fitness passes for residents
With a new year underway, it’s usually a time for people to start their weight loss resolutions while getting over their “gymtimidation.” The department of recreation for Montgomery County, Maryland, has one way to help residents keep up with their goals: free fitness passes. Starting Monday, Montgomery...
WTOP
Bowser cuts ribbon on permanent home for one of DC’s newest high school
On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon on the new home of Bard High School Early College. Since it opened in August 2019, students at the school have gone to class in a temporary facility in the Benning Heights neighborhood. The new location of the school is 15 minutes way on Alabama Avenue in Congress Heights in what was once the Malcom X Opportunity Center.
Comments / 0