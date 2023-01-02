Read full article on original website
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
Yes, the Cincinnati Chili Bowl Could Become a Real Thing
The proposed college bowl game could lure top Division I teams to Cincy later this year.
WKRC
Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
WKYT 27
$3.6 Billion to be spent on Brent Spence Bridge overhaul
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are you have probably been caught in the backups and delays trying to cross the Brent Spence Bridge into Cincinnati. Wednesday, President Joe Biden will use the aging bridge as a backdrop to tout his economic plan. The bridge will be overhauled with revamped roadways,...
CJ’s Washington III hits game-winner at buzzer over Wayne
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Warriors tied the game with 20 seconds left, Chaminade Julienne’s George Washington III hit a three pointer right at the buzzer for the 64-61 game-winner over Wayne to end the night with 39 points on Tuesday and keep the Eagles undefeated. Washington, a University of Michigan commit, is leading […]
kalb.com
LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
Fox 19
Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
insideradio.com
WRRM Cincinnati PD/Midday Host Brian Demay Loses Battle With Cancer.
Brian Demay, PD and midday host at Cumulus Media AC “Warm 98.5” WRRM Cincinnati, has passed away after a short battle with cancer. Demay was diagnosed with Stage 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma, which he only disclosed to listeners recently. “This is a post I hoped never to write,...
Cincinnati stylist announced as contestant on upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
Olivia Miller, a stylist from Cincinnati, was introduced as a contestant by host Jesse Palmer during a live stream on TikTok.
wtmj.com
Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers
99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
Fox 19
Cincy Shirts creates Damar Hamlin-inspired clothing with proceeds to benefit his charity
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As messages of love and support continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, Cincy Shirts is selling specialized shirts to benefit his charity foundation. The three shirts have a simple yet powerful message - togetherness. Cincy Shirts announced Wednesday that 100% of the proceeds...
WLWT 5
2 northern Kentucky men sentenced for armed drug trafficking
COVINGTON, Ky. — Two northern Kentucky men were sentenced for armed drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to court documents. According to the release, 34-year-old Anthony Michaelis, of Covington, was sentenced to more than 20 years and 23-year-old Blake Barnes, of Alexandria, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with intent to distribute them, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of their drug trafficking.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
linknky.com
Battle over former DAV site in Campbell County may not be over after all
The Campbell County Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss the next steps regarding the years-long saga over the former Disabled American Veteran’s (known locally as the DAV) property in Cold Spring. The board voted to seek a discretionary review from the Kentucky Supreme Court regarding...
