Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati fire truck hit by a car

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some scary moments Thursday morning for some Cincinnati firefighters. A car rear-ended their fire truck on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille in Westwood. Two people in the car were taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were hurt. The fire truck had to be towed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKYT 27

$3.6 Billion to be spent on Brent Spence Bridge overhaul

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are you have probably been caught in the backups and delays trying to cross the Brent Spence Bridge into Cincinnati. Wednesday, President Joe Biden will use the aging bridge as a backdrop to tout his economic plan. The bridge will be overhauled with revamped roadways,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

CJ’s Washington III hits game-winner at buzzer over Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After the Warriors tied the game with 20 seconds left, Chaminade Julienne’s George Washington III hit a three pointer right at the buzzer for the 64-61 game-winner over Wayne to end the night with 39 points on Tuesday and keep the Eagles undefeated. Washington, a University of Michigan commit, is leading […]
DAYTON, OH
kalb.com

LSUA Generals could not overcome strong 2nd half surge from Xavier

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Generals were outscored 49-30 in the second half in a loss to Xavier at the Fort on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The game was the tale of two halves. In the first, the LSUA defense held the Gold Rush to 31 percent from the field. In the second, they gave up 49 points, and Xavier shot 56 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Death of Cincinnati woman found buried in NKY ruled an overdose

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The cause of death has been ruled an overdose for a Cincinnati woman whose body was discovered in Elsmere last September. Kadidra Roberts, 28, disappeared in the middle of August 2022. Elsmere police found her body in the woods behind a home on Sept. 3, two weeks after her mother last heard from her.
CINCINNATI, OH
wtmj.com

Extra Points: Thank your athletic trainers

99 times out of 100, sports injuries follow the following routine: athlete is hurt, doesn’t immediately get up, but is moving around, athletic trainer aids the athlete back to the sidline, and we play on. If you were watching Monday Night Football, you noticed the instant urgency displayed by...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

2 northern Kentucky men sentenced for armed drug trafficking

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two northern Kentucky men were sentenced for armed drug trafficking on Tuesday, according to court documents. According to the release, 34-year-old Anthony Michaelis, of Covington, was sentenced to more than 20 years and 23-year-old Blake Barnes, of Alexandria, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years for possession of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, with intent to distribute them, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of their drug trafficking.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
