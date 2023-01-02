Read full article on original website
WTOP
Man City beats Chelsea 1-0, trims gap to Arsenal to 5 points
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Thursday after a double substitution by Pep Guardiola paid off immediately at Stamford Bridge. Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish entered in the 60th minute and combined for the...
WTOP
Pulisic hurts right knee, joins Chelsea’s long injury list
LONDON (AP) — Christian Pulisic joined Chelsea’s long injury list after hurting his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in the 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday. The United States winger required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made...
WTOP
Atlanta United transfer defender Franco to Brazilian club
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has transferred defender Alan Franco to São Paulo FC of the Brazilian Serie A for an undisclosed fee, opening up an international roster slot. The transfer was announced Thursday. Franco played in 56 MLS matches — starting all but two of them —...
