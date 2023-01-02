ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Pedestrian killed attempting night crossing of I-20 in Richland County

By John Monk
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6BOv_0k19iTL800

An SUV struck and killed a pedestrian trying to cross a stretch of interstate highway on Sunday evening in Richland County.

Three people were in the 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV going west toward Georgia when it struck a lone pedestrian attempting to cross Interstate 20 near U.S 378 at mile marker 71, about one mile north of Columbia, said S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The collision happened around 6 p.m., just after night had fallen.

None of the Rogue’s occupants, including a 4-year-old child, were injured, Bolt said.

The Richland County coroner’s office, headed by Naida Rutherford, had not responded to requests for information about the death as of Monday afternoon.

No further information was available, including how fast the vehicle was traveling at impact or whether its driver was cited for any infraction.

For Richland County, it was apparently one of the first, if not the first, traffic fatalities of the new year.

As of Friday, a total of 1,015 people had died on South Carolina roads during 2022, according to preliminary data released by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. There were 1,152 traffic deaths statewide in 2021.

In 2022, Richland County had 63 traffic deaths, the third-highest number in the state. Greenville County was first, with 95 fatalities, followed by Horry with 70.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville considered arson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) –According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department a bus fire at Convent Baptist Church in Leesville is being treated as arson. The incident report submitted by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department states that around 3:30 Thursday morning, a neighbor’s dog woke its owner up, prompting the neighbor to see the nearby fire and call 911.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Conway man connected to 2 Fairfield County arsons arrested

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Conway man has been arrested after Fairfield County deputies connected him to two separate Arson investigations, officials said Wednesday. 27-year-old Steven Hout was arrested after officials believe he started fires at a Winnsboro home and at the Winnsboro Concrete Company on January 3.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Suspect charged with Lorick Circle apartment murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting at a Lorick Circle apartment complex back in early December 2022. Police arrested 49-year-old Duyon Wilson after police say he shot a victim multiple times in the parking lot of Latimor Manor Apartments back on December 16, 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
14K+
Followers
399
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy