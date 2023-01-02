ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Patriots Players in Awe of Teammate: Write Him a 'Blank Check!'

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEa53_0k19iLWY00

Led by a defensive unit with seven touchdowns, the New England Patriots remain in the playoff hunt with a big win over the Miami Dolphins.

FOXBORO — No Marcus Jones? No problem.

The New England Patriots took care of business to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Despite getting two touchdown passes from Mac Jones, one to Jakobi Meyers and another to Tyquan Thornton, the Patriots' offense still struggled to produce only 17 points. New England’s running game was also nonexistent as Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for just 74 yards.

So how did Bill Belichick’s squad pull off the victory to get back to .500?

Another defensive score by Kyle Dugger.

Sparked once again by their defense , the Patriots evened their record at 8-8 by dominating the Dolphins, particularly in the second half. Dugger’s third-quarter Pick Six gave New England a 16-14 lead it would not give up.

Dugger snatched a Teddy Bridgewater pass intended for Tyreek Hill and weaved his way through traffic for a 39-yard touchdown.

It was the third defensive touchdown of the season for Dugger — the first Patriot to reach that level since 1970. It was the fourth straight game the defense has scored and the seventh overall this season — both franchise records.

“I think you’re going to have to write Kyle a blank check — that’s how good he is,” said Matthew Judon.

“Kyle’s an elite athlete,” said cornerback Jonathan Jones, who added a late, acrobatic toe-tapping interception of Skylar Thompson. “You have to deal with him.’’

Devin McCourty recognized how much of a spark Dugger's game-changing play was.

"We talked last night about scoring on defense, which we've done four weeks in a row. It's something that's given us a great boost as a team," McCourty said. "We needed him today. Stepped up big. I would say over the latter part of the season he's played great football. Really proud just to be able to be in there with him. His production and studying, his process throughout the season, it's no wonder it's paying off. The guy has been tremendous."

The victory certainly helped add some confidence after back-to-back bitter-ending losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, New England can clinch a wild-card spot with a win next weekend in Buffalo, or losses by Miami, Tennessee, and Pittsburgh.

You can follow Kevin Tame Jr. on Twitter @Kevin_Tame

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .

Comments / 6

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues

The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
tigerdroppings.com

Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview

NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin charity gets donation from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the NFL community in donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity in McKees Rocks. Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced the 24-year-old defensive back went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the football field.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer

The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy