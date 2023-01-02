Read full article on original website
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro
Anna Marie Carter, age 89 of Jacksboro, departed this life on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was born April 5, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Oscar and Loretta Merritt Kundinger. Anna was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She loved being on the lake, gardening and swimming. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family and loved her dog, Kikka and her cat, Mia.
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, formerly of Jellico, Tennesee
Barbara J. Smith, age 87, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Jellico,Tennessee, and Brooksville, Florida, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 27, 2022. She retired as an Environmental Specialist for the State of Tennessee. Shewas a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Knoxville. She was preceded in death by husband,...
Donna Kennedy is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell
Mrs. Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a member of Shipley Grove Church of God and together with her Husband, owned and operated Carl’s Upholstery Shop. Ann loved to attend church, work in her flower and vegetable garden, and loved her family tremendously. Most importantly, no one left Ann’s home without her saying… ”Where are you at with the Lord?” Preceded in death by Parents, Sam and Joree Graham Overton, Brothers, Verlin and Don Overton, and Sisters, Delena Gray, Barbara Filhart, and Edwina Klobb.
New hours of operation at Terry’s Pharmacy begin today at 8am
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – When Terry’s Pharmacy, La Follette and Jacksboro, reopens today after the holiday, it will have new hours of operation. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/03/2023-6AM)
Campbell School District announces its “Teachers of the Year”
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County School District is pleased to recognize the outstanding work of the following teachers, principals, assistant principals, and supervisors, who have been selected as the “Teachers of the Year” at their respective schools:. * Eric Hill and Austin Sherwood,...
TCAT adding EMT and corrections officer classes
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Jacksboro’s Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) is adding two new classes. The school’s new EMT Training class starts tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4. TCAT is also starting a Criminal Justice class, which is expected to be under way by May. According to TCAT...
Jacksboro to elect three aldermen in April; petitions to run available now
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Campbell County Administrator of Elections Mallory Rosenfeld announced this morning that election day for the Town of Jacksboro is scheduled for April, and petitions for those interested in running for one of the three aldermen posts are available for pick up. ELECTION NOTICE.
LMU hosts annual rival games with Carson-Newman on Saturday
HARROGATE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The LMU Railsplitters are ranked in the Top 10 at 6th in the latest NCAA II basketball rankings ahead of a weekend South Atlantic Conference match-up. LMU men’s and women’s teams host arch-rival Carson-Newman on Saturday afternoon at Turner Arena. Former Campbell Lady Cougar Skylar Boshears stars for the C-N Lady Eagles.
Campbell County had telephone service more than 100 years ago
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – From looking at the old pictures of Lafollette and Campbell County, many people don’t know or realize that even in the early 1900s some of the modern conveniences that were available. Amazing that it’s not just a local service, but it was also a...
Turnbill’s ‘lengthy’ criminal record sees more charges added
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Thefts in La Follette, Caryville and other parts of Campbell County are in the process of being linked back to one individual, 50-year- old Marcus Turnbill. Turnbill, described by police as a man with a very lengthy arrest record, is being booked into the Campbell County Jail at this hour.
