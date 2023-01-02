Mrs. Veleria Ann Osborne age 86 of Speedwell passed away Monday, January 2, 2023. She was a member of Shipley Grove Church of God and together with her Husband, owned and operated Carl’s Upholstery Shop. Ann loved to attend church, work in her flower and vegetable garden, and loved her family tremendously. Most importantly, no one left Ann’s home without her saying… ”Where are you at with the Lord?” Preceded in death by Parents, Sam and Joree Graham Overton, Brothers, Verlin and Don Overton, and Sisters, Delena Gray, Barbara Filhart, and Edwina Klobb.

SPEEDWELL, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO