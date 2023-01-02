Read full article on original website
scttx.com
John Waymon Cotton
Funeral service is 11am on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 Hwy 1765, Texas City, TX 77591 with Pastor, Rev. Kenneth L. Cotton, Eulogist. Burial is Monday, January 9, 2023 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, Texas. Visitations is from 12 noon until 8pm on...
scttx.com
11th Annual SCCAC Princess Ball
January 4, 2023 - The 11th annual Princess Ball is approaching! Start planning now to attend the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Princess Ball on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at the John D. Windham Civic Center. The evening will include a pink carpet entrance, music and dancing, and refreshments. The event is open to girls ages 3-13 and their adult family member escort. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale January 18th. Table reservations for parties of eight are available for an additional $50.
scttx.com
Shelbyville ISD School Board Regular Meeting Agenda, Jan. 9
January 4, 2023 - A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, beginning at 6pm, in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas. The subjects to...
scttx.com
S.W. Carter Elementary Students Return to School January 9
January 3, 2023 - Please be advised that measures are being taken to insure classrooms are repaired and are safe to occupy after damage caused by the recent freeze at S. W. Carter Elementary School. As a result, S. W. Carter Elementary School students will not return to school until Monday, January 9. Shelbyville Middle School and Shelbyville High School students will continue on their regular schedule.
scttx.com
Timpson Takes Pair of District Basketball Wins at Joaquin
The Timpson Lady Bears and the Bears varsity basketball teams each took District 23 2A conference road wins during Tuesday’s meetings between Timpson and Joaquin High Schools. The Lady Bears began to pull away from the Lady Rams in the middle stages of the first period and they led...
scttx.com
Vietnam Peace Accord of 1973 Observance
January 5, 2023 - The Paris Peace Accord ending the Vietnam War was signed on January 27, 1973 and was followed by the withdrawal of the remaining American troops. The terms of the accord called for a complete ceasefire in South Vietnam, allowed North Vietnamese forces to retain the territory they had captured, release of US prisoners of war, and called for both sides to find a political solution to the conflict.
scttx.com
U.S. 96 North Near SL 500 Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 6, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North just south of SL 500 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday, January 2, 2023. Emergency personnel responded to the scene to assist those involved. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields, Jr., at 1:37pm a white 2002 GMC pickup truck towing a trailer and driven by Jason Wagner, 43, was pulling out of a private driveway onto U.S. Highway 96 attempting to turn left to travel southbound.
scttx.com
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
scttx.com
2023 Kicks Off with County Official Swearing In Ceremony
January 3, 2023 - A public official swearing-in ceremony was held at the Shelby County Courthouse January 3, 2023. Administering the oath of office to the officials was Allison Harbison, Shelby County Judge. Those taking the oath of office included Marla Denby, Justice of the Peace Precinct 2; Donna Hughes,...
scttx.com
N.E.W. Water System Issues Boil Water Notice
January 3, 2023 - Due to a break in the line, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers on CR 203 and Fountain Town Community to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
