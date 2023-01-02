January 4, 2023 - The 11th annual Princess Ball is approaching! Start planning now to attend the Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center Princess Ball on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 5pm to 7pm at the John D. Windham Civic Center. The evening will include a pink carpet entrance, music and dancing, and refreshments. The event is open to girls ages 3-13 and their adult family member escort. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale January 18th. Table reservations for parties of eight are available for an additional $50.

SHELBY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO