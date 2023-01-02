Read full article on original website
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Online sports betting just recently went live in Ohio, and DraftKings Sportsbook is offering new members in the state a fantastic welcome offer. New customers can click here to register and instantly claim $200 in bonus bets. There’s no DraftKings Ohio promo code, so it’s easy to get started as soon as today.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA season has been underway for a few months now, but if you’re still looking for a place to wager on basketball, use this link to register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook. All new BetMGM members can use the BetMGM promo code SYRACUSENBA to unlock a sign-up bonus worth up to $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is place a $10 bet on any NBA contest, and if either team hits a three-pointer, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 18 will begin Saturday afternoon with four teams playing. The rest of the league will wrap up the regular season Sunday, and our experts reviewed the entire slate. They found value in Saturday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, but they also have NFL Week 18 picks against the spread for every matchup.
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
That’s the million dollar question for the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. On Thursday night, the NFL announced that the Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will not be resumed and has been cancelled. Entering the week, Buffalo held the AFC’s No. 1...
Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown! Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season.
