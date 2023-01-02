A terrifying animatronic doll named M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, is poised to take the box office by storm. Universal and Blumhouse’s PG-13 “M3GAN” is aiming to generate $17 million to $20 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales would mark a scary-good start because the modestly budgeted horror film cost just $12 million to produce.

