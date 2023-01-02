Adamaris Garcia of Queens went missing on New Year's Eve and the 21-year-old's family is desperate to find out why there has been no trace of her. Investigators say Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Garcia, who is known to her family as Yuri, then went out with a friend, took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station. She was last seen around 11:15 p.m. and there has been no sign of her since.

