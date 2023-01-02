Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Disgruntled Ex-MoMA Member Charged With Trying to Murder 2 in Caught-on-Cam Attack
The former Museum of Modern Art member accused of stabbing two employees when he was denied entry into the Manhattan facility nearly a year ago, briefly becoming a fugitive of justice, has been extradited to the city after pleading guilty to setting his hotel room on fire in Philadelphia, where he was captured, authorities said Wednesday.
NBC New York
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Kicked Off NYC Fire Escape Dies Months Later; Enraged Beau Charged With Murder
A 33-year-old Bronx man now faces a murder charge in the case of a 65-year-old he allegedly kicked off the fire escape of the building where the two lived during a confrontation over a female relative, authorities say. The victim, Kevin Madison, was found unconscious on the sidewalk outside the...
NBC New York
Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Video Shows Chaos in Subway Car During Brooklyn Shooting
It was a subway attack that shocked the nation: A gunman set off smoke bombs in a New York City subway train car and fired a barrage of bullets, shooting 10 passengers during rush hour. For the first time, video exclusively obtained by NBC New York provides a look inside...
NBC New York
Aspiring NYC Model in ‘Home Invasion' Wanted Dad, Sister Dead, Chilling Complaint Alleges
The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case. Nikki Secondino is...
NBC New York
Manhattan Subway Rape Thwarted by Good Samaritan, Cops Say
The NYPD says it apprehended a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway on New Year's Day, then fled at a midtown stop when a good Samaritan intervened, authorities say. According to police, the stranger followed the 18-year-old victim onto a southbound 2 train as...
NBC New York
NJ Man Abandons Dog at Airport 1,000 Miles Away from Home — And Could Face Charges
A New Jersey man may face charges after he allegedly tied his dog up outside an airport 1,000 miles away from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast. The 1-year-old pup, named Allie, was left abandoned at the airport in Des...
NBC New York
NYPD Escorts ‘Proud Boys' to Queens Subway Station, Seemingly Helps Members Evade Fare
Outrage is growing over how the NYPD appeared to treat members of a far-right hate group at a recent protest over a "Drag Story Hour" event in Queens. Video shared on social media shows officers giving some members of the "Proud Boys" an escort from the protest at a library in Jackson Heights to a subway stop the final week of 2022. In addition to the escort, officers held open the emergency exit as well — allowing the members of the hate group to enter the Roosevelt Avenue stop without paying the fare.
NBC New York
Duo Sought for Brutal Early Morning New Year's Day Metal Pipe Beating on NYC Street
The NYPD is searching for a duo they say attacked a man with a metal pipe after a verbal dispute on New Year's Day in Queens. According to the NYPD, police received a report Sunday at about 6:21 a.m. that a 22-year-old man was on Roosevelt Avenue, in Jackson Heights, when two unknown men approached him and subsequently beat him on the head and body multiple times with a metal pipe following a dispute.
NBC New York
Where Is Adamaris Garcia? NYC Woman Vanishes After Getting Off Subway on NYE
Adamaris Garcia of Queens went missing on New Year's Eve and the 21-year-old's family is desperate to find out why there has been no trace of her. Investigators say Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Garcia, who is known to her family as Yuri, then went out with a friend, took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station. She was last seen around 11:15 p.m. and there has been no sign of her since.
NBC New York
Cheese the Cat Dies After Shot by Arrow in Queens; Police Search for Culprit
A disturbing story of animal cruelty has an entire Queens community outraged, leading families and cat lovers alike to keep their feline family members a little closer. Police are searching for the person who shot a Little Neck family's cat with an arrow square in the chest. The owners of Cheese the cat had no choice but to then put down their beloved feline — and now they’re spreading the word before another family suffers the same loss.
NBC New York
Long Island Thief Steals Woman's SUV, Throws Dog Out Window and Drags Pet Along Road
Police on Long Island are searching for a heartless car thief who lied in wait as the victim pumped gas, then snuck into her SUV and drove off — with her dog still inside. But it's what he did next that makes the incident so gut-wrenching, after he realized there was a dog in the vehicle.
NBC New York
79-Year-Old NYC Jeweler Clinging to Life After $100K Robbery Beating
A 79-year-old man has been in the intensive care unit with a brain bleed since a pair of violent robbers beat the grandfather and longtime Brooklyn jewelry store owner in a $100,000 heist. Shawn Cohen said his father, Manny, was trying to lock up the store in Prospect Lefferts Gardens...
NBC New York
NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE
A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
NBC New York
Authorities Seize Record Fentanyl-Laced, Fake Prescription Pills in NY During 2022
The New York Division of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and New York City’s Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor announced Thursday that a record amounts of fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and fentanyl powder were seized in New York during 2022. The DEA’s New York Division, which covers the...
NBC New York
Hospitals to Cancel Elective Procedures, Discharge ASAP as Nurse Strike Looms: Sources
Time is running out, with just five days left from the possibility of New York City nurses going on strike at seven major local hospitals — but the nurses union says not all of those hospitals were at the negotiating table on Wednesday. Hospital sources told NBC New York...
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals Start Moving Sick Babies, Diverting Ambulances as Nurse Strike Looms
Time is running out, with just four days left until a possible New York City nurses' strike at multiple major local hospitals — and one of the city's largest hospital systems is starting to take drastic measures. But in a possible glimmer of hope, two more hospitals reached deals...
NBC New York
Doctor Urged NYCHA Arsenic Tests After Patient's Death. The City Health Commissioner Refused
This article was originally published on Jan 4 at 5am EST by THE CITY. Two days before Josefa Bonet died on Oct. 1, she asked her doctor for an unusual test, to see if she had arsenic in her blood. Bonet was living at Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan’s Lower...
NBC New York
NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve
The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
