ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Manhattan Subway Rape Thwarted by Good Samaritan, Cops Say

The NYPD says it apprehended a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway on New Year's Day, then fled at a midtown stop when a good Samaritan intervened, authorities say. According to police, the stranger followed the 18-year-old victim onto a southbound 2 train as...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Escorts ‘Proud Boys' to Queens Subway Station, Seemingly Helps Members Evade Fare

Outrage is growing over how the NYPD appeared to treat members of a far-right hate group at a recent protest over a "Drag Story Hour" event in Queens. Video shared on social media shows officers giving some members of the "Proud Boys" an escort from the protest at a library in Jackson Heights to a subway stop the final week of 2022. In addition to the escort, officers held open the emergency exit as well — allowing the members of the hate group to enter the Roosevelt Avenue stop without paying the fare.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

Duo Sought for Brutal Early Morning New Year's Day Metal Pipe Beating on NYC Street

The NYPD is searching for a duo they say attacked a man with a metal pipe after a verbal dispute on New Year's Day in Queens. According to the NYPD, police received a report Sunday at about 6:21 a.m. that a 22-year-old man was on Roosevelt Avenue, in Jackson Heights, when two unknown men approached him and subsequently beat him on the head and body multiple times with a metal pipe following a dispute.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Where Is Adamaris Garcia? NYC Woman Vanishes After Getting Off Subway on NYE

Adamaris Garcia of Queens went missing on New Year's Eve and the 21-year-old's family is desperate to find out why there has been no trace of her. Investigators say Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. Garcia, who is known to her family as Yuri, then went out with a friend, took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station. She was last seen around 11:15 p.m. and there has been no sign of her since.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Cheese the Cat Dies After Shot by Arrow in Queens; Police Search for Culprit

A disturbing story of animal cruelty has an entire Queens community outraged, leading families and cat lovers alike to keep their feline family members a little closer. Police are searching for the person who shot a Little Neck family's cat with an arrow square in the chest. The owners of Cheese the cat had no choice but to then put down their beloved feline — and now they’re spreading the word before another family suffers the same loss.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman Found Safe After Vanishing While Getting Off Subway on NYE

A 21-year-old Queens woman who went missing without a trace on the night of New Year's Eve has been found safe, according to police. Adamaris Garcia had finished her shift at a Manhattan restaurant around 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and then went out with a friend. Garcia took the northbound N train and got off at the Queensboro Plaza station, last being seen around 11:15 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYC Woman, 21, Vanishes After Subway Ride on New Year's Eve

The NYPD is asking for help finding a 21-year-old woman who vanished in the waning minutes of 2022 after getting on a subway in her home borough of Queens, authorities said Tuesday. Adamaris Garcia, of 48th Street, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy