Lakers: Betting Odds As LA Seeks Vengeance Against Hornets To Wrap Up Road Trip

Our fingers are crossed.

Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to vanquish Michael Jordan's Charlotte Hornets, who managed to get their goat the last time the two teams squared off last month.

The Game Spread

The Hornets are 1.5 point favorites at home. Read that sentence again. That's reflective of just how little Vegas oddsmakers trust your Los Angeles Lakers. To be fair, the 15-21 Lakers did lose to the 10-27 Hornets the last time these two teams squared off. After that Hawks victory, this writer is a bit optimistic that LA can (and, really, should) take care of business this time.

Thomas Bryant's Total Rebounds

The Lakers' very capable Anthony Davis substitute has been cleaning the glass with regularity of late. His projected over/under of 9.5 for tonight is exactly in line with his average across the past eight games he has played since being elevated to starter. Take the over against a relatively small Charlotte frontcourt, Mason Plumlee excluded.

Russell Westbrook's Combined Points + Assists

The UCLA alum's total combined points and assists is listed at a very attainable over/under of 23.5. For the year, he's averaging 14.6 points and 7.8 assists, which when combined would be total out at 22.4. But against a fellow poor defensive club like Charlotte, look for those numbers to improve. Take the over.