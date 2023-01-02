Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:05:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 161.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 161.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood pool stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bossier, Webster and Bienville Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 16.0 feet Tuesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.2 feet on 12/27/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-05 20:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Arkansas and Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and Columbia County. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 05/20/1990. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
