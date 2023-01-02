ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
‘Lofton’s Law’ introduced in Ky. State Senate

Red Cross holds 'Donorama Blood Drive' at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years.
New year starts with 2 trooper-involved shootings in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating two separate trooper-involved shooting incidents in eastern Kentucky, both of which took place over the past couple days. The first one occurred on Jan. 1, shortly before 8:45 p.m. EST in Elliott County. The agency’s Critical Incident Response...
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
LG&E closing business offices across Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – LG&E Energy and Kentucky Utilities announced Thursday they will be closing their 26 business offices across Kentucky, no later than the end of 2024. The company says the decision, which will be implemented in phases, “comes after careful evaluation, and due to a decline in walk-in transactions, increased customer use of self-service channels, and best practice among similar utilities.”
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio

For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
Michigan State Police seize 2 guns following traffic stop

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop on Thursday resulted in the discovery of two loaded weapons. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 90 mph on US-23, near Willis Road. Police said the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, had a loaded rifle and loaded handgun with them.
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years.
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky

Search continues for suspect involved in I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved. Wilson County, TN road project controversy.
Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
