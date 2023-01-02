ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, AL

WAFF

Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Winston County claimed the life of a Double Springs man on Monday evening. According to ALEA, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was fatally injured when his 2009 Ford Mustang left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Lewis was not identified until Thursday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the fire.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison City School bus involved in crash Thursday

A Madison City School bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. It happened off Mill Road and Balch Road around 8 a.m. Madison City Schools said six students were on board but no one was hurt. The bus was on its way to Liberty Middle School.
MADISON, AL
Magnolia State Live

Woman tried to fake out Mississippi police officers, who caught on to her act. Suspect arrested on multiple charges.

A woman tried to fake out police officers who didn’t take long to catch on to her act and charge her with providing false information to an office and multiple drug charges. On Thursday, Dec. 29, shortly after 2 a.m, Coerinth Police officers spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop. The officers then made contact with the driver.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WAAY-TV

Limestone County car chase ends in 3 arrests for drug trafficking, tampering with evidence

An attempted traffic stop led to a car chase and three arrests last week. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies with its narcotics unit and narcotics investigators from Athens Police Department tried to stop the vehicle Dec. 29 near U.S. 72 and Shaw Road. Instead, the vehicle's driver took off, and officers could see items being thrown from the vehicle during the chase, the sheriff's office said.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY

On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Search for Bradley Lard

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case. Bradley Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Attorney seeks transfer of murder defendant to state mental facility

The attorney for a Madison man charged with murdering a woman in a Walmart parking lot has requested that his client be transferred from the Morgan County Jail to a state mental health facility so he can receive treatment and be evaluated to determine if he’s mentally competent. Preston...
MADISON, AL

