WAFF
Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash
WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Winston County claimed the life of a Double Springs man on Monday evening. According to ALEA, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was fatally injured when his 2009 Ford Mustang left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Lewis was not identified until Thursday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the fire.
Madison City School bus involved in two-vehicle accident
Several agencies are responding to an accident involving a school bus in Madison on Thursday.
55-year-old local woman struck, killed by vehicle in Sheffield
The Sheffield Police Department confirmed that 55-year-old Francis Sharon Kuykendall of Sheffield died after being taken to Helen Keller Hospital from the scene.
WAAY-TV
Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day
The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers. They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb. Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends. The fire happened at a friend's house...
WAAY-TV
Madison City School bus involved in crash Thursday
A Madison City School bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning. It happened off Mill Road and Balch Road around 8 a.m. Madison City Schools said six students were on board but no one was hurt. The bus was on its way to Liberty Middle School.
Woman tried to fake out Mississippi police officers, who caught on to her act. Suspect arrested on multiple charges.
A woman tried to fake out police officers who didn’t take long to catch on to her act and charge her with providing false information to an office and multiple drug charges. On Thursday, Dec. 29, shortly after 2 a.m, Coerinth Police officers spotted a vehicle driving with an inoperable headlight and tag light and initiated a traffic stop. The officers then made contact with the driver.
Deadly Triana shooting ruled ‘self-defense’
The Madison County District Attorney has declined to prosecute the person accused in a fatal Triana shooting, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Limestone County car chase ends in 3 arrests for drug trafficking, tampering with evidence
An attempted traffic stop led to a car chase and three arrests last week. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies with its narcotics unit and narcotics investigators from Athens Police Department tried to stop the vehicle Dec. 29 near U.S. 72 and Shaw Road. Instead, the vehicle's driver took off, and officers could see items being thrown from the vehicle during the chase, the sheriff's office said.
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case
A cold case out of Lauderdale County has recently sparked new interest leading to new searches in hopes of finding Bradley Lard. Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019. Sgt. Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigator on the case. He says...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY
On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge. According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3. The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing...
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
Bond denied for Athens capital murder suspect
Ky'Ruan Yarbrough, the man charged with capital murder after a shooting on New Year's Day, was denied bond Tuesday at a pretrial hearing.
WAAY-TV
Search for Bradley Lard
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office investigating more than 100 new tips in 2019 missing persons case. Bradley Lard has been missing out of Lauderdale County since 2019.
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
Athens man charged with murder after shooting
A man was charged with murder after a shooting in Athens Wednesday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect
One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized while her kids were alone inside. According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
themadisonrecord.com
Attorney seeks transfer of murder defendant to state mental facility
The attorney for a Madison man charged with murdering a woman in a Walmart parking lot has requested that his client be transferred from the Morgan County Jail to a state mental health facility so he can receive treatment and be evaluated to determine if he’s mentally competent. Preston...
Lauderdale Co. woman finds teddy bear with human ashes inside
A Lauderdale County woman is trying to find a teddy bear's original owner after discovering a person's ashes inside the stuffed animal.
