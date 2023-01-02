Read full article on original website
Phillip R. Chafin, 72, of Louisa, KY
Phillip R. Chafin, 72, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his home. Phillip was born February 1, 1950 to the late Luther Wilson and Lillian Jeanetta (Diehl) Chafin. Phillip was a welder. He loved his family. In addition to his...
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Man facing rape and incest charges
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man on allegations of sexual abuse. Troopers said Justin McDowell is charged with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4, 2023. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
ACTC Diesel Students Train For The Future Of Biodiesel
ASHLAND, Ky. – Eleven Diesel Technology students completed a biodiesel training/information course with the Kentucky Soybean Board in November 2022. Cody Fraley, Lucas Hammond, Bryan Reynolds, Hunter Vance, Carter Cole, Hunter Hay, Kenton Rose, Joshua Thayer, Rader Adkins, Stanley McCarty and Daniel Stewart are all students in the first-year diesel engines course at Ashland Community and Technical College.
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6 22-F-00140 COMMONWEALTH VS. HARLESS, CLARENCE JUNIOR. 22-M-00233 COMMONWEALTH VS. STAPLETON, JOHNNY R JR. 22-T-00470 COMMONWEALTH VS. GIBECK, WILLIAM JOSEPH. (ARRAIGNMENT) 13-T-00933 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 21-T-00127 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-T-00090 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION...
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert
CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
Piketon man dies after car collides with backhoe
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
LAWRENCE CO. ADVANCES TO GIRLS CLASS 2A SECTION 8 SEMIS WITH WIN OVER BELFRY
Eastern, Ky. — Lawrence Co. Girls ( 10-3 ) opened up the Class 2A Section 8 tournament with a 68-35 victory over Belfry ( 7-6 ) at Floyd Central Tuesday. Kensley Feltner continued her stellar play in a win over Belfry Tuesday with 32 points. Kensley Feltner had a...
A community mourns the loss of youth struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is in mourning following the death of a 13-year-old girl, who authorities said was struck by a Cabell County deputy cruiser Friday evening in Huntington. "I don't know what I would say to them. I don't know what I would say. I don't...
