Ashland, KY

thelevisalazer.com

Phillip R. Chafin, 72, of Louisa, KY

Phillip R. Chafin, 72, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his home. Phillip was born February 1, 1950 to the late Luther Wilson and Lillian Jeanetta (Diehl) Chafin. Phillip was a welder. He loved his family. In addition to his...
LOUISA, KY
fox56news.com

New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties

FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Man facing rape and incest charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Greenup County man on allegations of sexual abuse. Troopers said Justin McDowell is charged with second degree rape and incest. McDowell was arrested at a home in Ashland, Ky. on January 4, 2023. Investigators said when they attempted to arrest McDowell,...
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 20, 2022-JANUARY 1, 2023

FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 20, 2022, THRU TO 1:00 A.M., JANUARY 2, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 71 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 71 ARRESTS,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified

UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 1/4/23

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Susan Lewis, 29, of Sandy Hook, arrested by Kentucky State Police,...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ACTC Diesel Students Train For The Future Of Biodiesel

ASHLAND, Ky. – Eleven Diesel Technology students completed a biodiesel training/information course with the Kentucky Soybean Board in November 2022. Cody Fraley, Lucas Hammond, Bryan Reynolds, Hunter Vance, Carter Cole, Hunter Hay, Kenton Rose, Joshua Thayer, Rader Adkins, Stanley McCarty and Daniel Stewart are all students in the first-year diesel engines course at Ashland Community and Technical College.
ASHLAND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of January 2-6 22-F-00140 COMMONWEALTH VS. HARLESS, CLARENCE JUNIOR. 22-M-00233 COMMONWEALTH VS. STAPLETON, JOHNNY R JR. 22-T-00470 COMMONWEALTH VS. GIBECK, WILLIAM JOSEPH. (ARRAIGNMENT) 13-T-00933 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 21-T-00127 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION HOUR) 22-T-00090 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, ASHLEY. (MOTION...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Ohio crash involving backhoe

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Body of woman found in Ohio River identified

IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton PD says that foul play is […]
IRONTON, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3

Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Grand jury to hear case against mother involved in Amber Alert

CLARK COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia, stood before a judge in Clark County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police Dec. 14 after a chase on Interstate 64 that ended as Carf hit multiple police cruisers and a Kentucky State Police vehicle.
ONA, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Piketon man dies after car collides with backhoe

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
PIKETON, OH
WSAZ

Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott County. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 p.m.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY

