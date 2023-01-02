We are paying for their liability and fines from the fires and supposedly to bury all the electric lines. PG&E is a FOR PROFIT monopoly, and needs to be taken over by the State.
Newsom and PG&E have collaborated together to sack it to the people on order to promote more $$$ for themselves. Go to the web and Google "Fire, Power, Money, Newsom"
Total BS! My natural gas is usually $35 in winter...$140! No, inflation is a purposeful set up so that big business, banks, and the globalist who own the federal reserve can get rich. It's also being done to cripple our great hardworking Americans and convince them in the not so distant future that the Great Reset is a necessity. Read Agenda 2030.
