SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. That number had been reduced by more than half as of late Thursday afternoon.View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it had mobilized hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E Senior...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO