Oakland, CA

CallyClassy
3d ago

We are paying for their liability and fines from the fires and supposedly to bury all the electric lines. PG&E is a FOR PROFIT monopoly, and needs to be taken over by the State.

DRAGON TIGER
3d ago

Newsom and PG&E have collaborated together to sack it to the people on order to promote more $$$ for themselves. Go to the web and Google "Fire, Power, Money, Newsom"

Venusbird
3d ago

Total BS! My natural gas is usually $35 in winter...$140! No, inflation is a purposeful set up so that big business, banks, and the globalist who own the federal reserve can get rich. It's also being done to cripple our great hardworking Americans and convince them in the not so distant future that the Great Reset is a necessity. Read Agenda 2030.

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area residents dealing with insurance coverage, flooding damages

OAKLAND, Calif. - Ben Marcus is a landlord dealing with storm-related repairs in Oakland who has run into issues finding crews available to clean up damage following the Bay Area’s recent storms. One of Marcus’s apartment units is temporarily unlivable for his tenants. He said the carpets had to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

About 66K Bay Area PG&E customers affected by power outages

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After rising to around 83,867 earlier Thursday, the number of customers now without power is 66,441, according to PG&E officials. This represents a significant drop from just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, when over 100,000 customers were without power. PG&E says it has crews in place to help restore power as quickly […]
KPBS

Some Californians still waiting on state's tax refund payments

California's franchise tax board website said over 7 million direct deposits and 9 million debit cards have been issued by Jan. 4 as part of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund. However some Californians and San Diegans are feeling left behind. “At this point I don't think I’m going to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river storm: Check the current PG&E power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- As another powerful atmospheric river storm roared through the Bay Area Wednesday, Pacific Gas and Electric was providing updates on the number of power outages across the region. Nearly 100,000 PG&E customers were without power Wednesday evening as wind and rain swept through the Bay Area. That number had been reduced by more than half as of late Thursday afternoon.View PG&E's online outage map and search by a specific address, by city or by county. The utility said it had mobilized hundreds of personnel to deal with the expected outages from the severe winds accompanying this latest storm. PG&E Senior...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought

California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KRON) — California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding. Coastal chaos stretched from beaches in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties all the way up to San Francisco and Marin. An atmospheric river-powered rainstorm triggered evacuation orders for residents living […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Gas station collapses in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Video shared with KRON4 shows the roof of a South San Francisco Valero gas station knocked to the ground by Wednesday’s storm. You can watch the video above. The gas station, located in the area of King Drive and Callan Boulevard, took major wind damage, toppling its roof and […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wtmj.com

Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

