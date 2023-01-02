Read full article on original website
WVDOH awards contract to clean and paint Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that KMX Painting Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which spans the Ohio River to connect Sixth Street in Huntington with OH 7. The bridge was built in 1994.
2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that closed the Industrial Parkway for much of the night in Greenup County and sent two others to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police. The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the...
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
Body of woman found in Ohio River identified
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—The remains of a woman found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton have been identified. According to the Ironton Police Department, the body found on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, was identified as Alicia Livingston Saul. She was reported missing on Dec. 14, 2022. Ironton...
Two Killed and Two Injured following Crash in Greenup Co
A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
2 arrested for stealing tires from Ohio car lot
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing tires from a car lot in Scioto County. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies responded to Glockner’s at around 11:30 p.m. and found a man and a woman “loading up tires.” He said that both of them were arrested, and their […]
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
West Virginia deputy fatally strikes girl with patrol car
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
Body found on Ironton riverfront identified as missing woman
The body of a woman found on the riverbank in Ironton has been identified as a woman who was reported missing on Dec. 14. After an investigation by the Ironton Police Department and the Lawrence County Coroner’s office and an autopsy, the body was positively identified as Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, who was last seen on Dec. 8.
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November
UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
WVSP: West Virginia school bus driver was under the influence of drugs during crash that sent 6 students to hospital
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The school bus driver involved in a crash that sent six children to the hospital in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to West Virginia State Police. WVSP says that 43-year-old Walter Collie, of Genoa, was arrested on Jan. 3 for DUI with […]
