ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
levellandnews.net

District attorney gives update on capital murder costs

Angela Overman, district attorney for the 286th District Court, provided an update on pending capital murder cases and levied a request for $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding at the Hockley County Commissioners Court meeting, Monday. First, Overman provided an update on the submission of a grant to the...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students

LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
WILSON, TX
KTEN.com

Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast

Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted in Grayson County may be in Lubbock, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to locate a wanted North Texas man. According to an LPD social media post, Julio Jimenez is wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Former Floydada Methodist Pastor Leading West Plains Conference

LUBBOCK, TX – Many Methodist congregations across West Texas have voted over the past few months to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church in favor of a “new theologically conservative Methodist denomination steeped in the great ecumenical and evangelical confessions of the Christian faith,” the Global Methodist Church (GMC).
FLOYD COUNTY, TX
KRQE News 13

Hobbs encouraging people to report streetlight outages

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs is asking its residents to help keeps the streets safe and well lit by reporting streetlight outages. The city says it costs taxpayers almost $600,000 a year in streetlight maintenance costs, but things cannot be fixed if they are not reported. Residents are encouraged to report any outages as […]
HOBBS, NM
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man

A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help

Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
WOLFFORTH, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy