Read full article on original website
Related
levellandnews.net
District attorney gives update on capital murder costs
Angela Overman, district attorney for the 286th District Court, provided an update on pending capital murder cases and levied a request for $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding at the Hockley County Commissioners Court meeting, Monday. First, Overman provided an update on the submission of a grant to the...
Lubbock man accused of assaulting US Marshal with vehicle, court records said
A man who was arrested during the Lubbock Police Department's "Operation Lubbock Tornado" was taken back to jail on Tuesday, according to online records. Federal court records showed that Gerardo Avila, 45, was accused of assaulting a Deputy United States Marshal with a vehicle.
Wilson ISD employee accused of ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
LUBBOCK, Texas — An employee with the Wilson Independent School District was placed on administrative leave over “allegedly having inappropriate interactions with high school students,” according to a social media post from the district Thursday morning. The post said the district received information of the interactions on December 30 and “immediately contacted the Lynn County […]
KCBD
FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on right-wing website towards poll workers and their children
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal warrant after being arrested by the FBI on December 20. He is accused of posting a series of threatening messages on social media sites. According to the criminal complaint, on...
KTEN.com
Kent Hance Former Chancellor of Texas Tech University Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on Growing Our Future Podcast
Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. Kent Hance is a former U.S. Congressman. He is also the former Chancellor of Texas Tech University (TTU) in Lubbock, Texas and the Founding Partner at Hance Scarborough, LLP. He attributes his parents for his strong fundamentals and a hard work ethic. Hance grew up on a farm. In the summer he would plow the wheat fields all day in the summer from seven in the morning to seven at night. “I would dream a lot of dreams because there was nothing else to do, an exciting day was when you saw three or four pick-up trucks pass by and you would wave at them and it would give you something to think about.” recalled Hance. “My motto has always been to dream no little dreams. Dream big dreams!” driving that tractor, he had time to imagine his future possibilities. “I ran punts for touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl, ran the 100-yard dash…and I thought about politics,” he emphasized. While some of these daydreams did not come to fruition “The hard work helped me to get a strong foundation and that was important to me,” Hance added.
everythinglubbock.com
Man wanted in Grayson County may be in Lubbock, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s assistance to locate a wanted North Texas man. According to an LPD social media post, Julio Jimenez is wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court on a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.
floydcountyrecord.com
Former Floydada Methodist Pastor Leading West Plains Conference
LUBBOCK, TX – Many Methodist congregations across West Texas have voted over the past few months to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church in favor of a “new theologically conservative Methodist denomination steeped in the great ecumenical and evangelical confessions of the Christian faith,” the Global Methodist Church (GMC).
Driver in crash that killed 2 from Hobbs was above DUI limit, official says
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice Nevada’s legal limit when her SUV struck and killed a New Mexico couple crossing a busy street last week near downtown Las Vegas casinos, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Mykael Lanice-Lynn Terrell, 28, was arrested at her apartment shortly after the Dec. […]
Hobbs encouraging people to report streetlight outages
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs is asking its residents to help keeps the streets safe and well lit by reporting streetlight outages. The city says it costs taxpayers almost $600,000 a year in streetlight maintenance costs, but things cannot be fixed if they are not reported. Residents are encouraged to report any outages as […]
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
everythinglubbock.com
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The Lubbock Police Department Needs Help Finding a Wanted man
A wanted man from North Texas is suspected of currently hiding out in the Hub City. The Lubbock Police Department recently took to social media to ask for the publics help in finding Julio Jimenez. Jimenez is currently wanted out of Grayson County for failure to appear in court, he was originally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Traffic Alert: MPD warns drivers to avoid Midkiff, Andrews
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is warning the public to avoid the area of Midkiff and Andrews. This warning comes around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and should last around a couple of hours. The City of Midland says water crews are working in the area, but this is...
KCBD
UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Teen arrested in Lubbock, accused of trying to set woman on fire, police report said
Demarco Wright, 19, was arrested and accused of choking and attempting to set a woman on fire before he led police on a chase on Monday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Texas Town Drowning In Tumbleweeds Begs Community For Help
Tumbleweeds are just part of life around this area and usually don't cause too many problems. I'd never given it much thought about them being intentionally dangerous, except of course when you are trying to veer away from them in traffic. The recent build-up in Wolforth, however, gives cause for some major concern.
Texas Tech to raise mast on first full-scale oil rig on a U.S. college campus
Texas Tech University is set to raise the mast on the first full-scale fully operational oil rig on a U.S. college campus on January 6, according to a press release from TTU.
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
Comments / 0