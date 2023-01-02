ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Comments / 4

Related
kbsi23.com

2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment

Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Bickett arraignment delayed; will face charges in Indiana

The arraignment for Michael Brook Bickett (27), of Hawesville, was held on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023 in Hancock County. It was a preliminary hearing and one of the first stages in the pretrial process. Normally during an arraignment, the judge will state the list of charges filed against the defendant and they are then asked how they plead to those charges.
HAWESVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VSCO: Chase confirmed near Tekoppel Elementary School

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh county Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) confirms a chase has led to a pursuit. Officials tell us a deputy involved with the joint narcotics task force was involved in a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit was called off by a sergeant when it was near a construction site, and the suspect ran […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Traffic Stop Lands Henderson Man In Jail

Officers with the Henderson Police Department made a traffic stop on Hallway Drive Tuesday night. 36 year old Jeffrey Walker did not have proper lights on his bicycle. Police discovered that Walker had two active warrants and was placed under arrest. During a search, a crystal like substance consistent with...
HENDERSON, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Report 1/4/2023

On Tuesday at around 6pm a Burnt Prairie man turned himself in on two failure to appear warrants. 27 year old Bryan Stacey turned himself in on a White County warrant and a LaSalle County warrant, both for Failure to Appear on Domestic Battery charges. He was later jailed at the White County Jail. He is currently being held on $700 bond.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire

Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fire reported at Owensboro strip mall

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Fire Department says the 1000 block of Tamarack Road is back open after being closed due to a fire. The call came in just before nine this morning of a fire in a strip mall containing businesses such as El Tucan Mexican Restaurant and Cash Express. A viewer told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results

The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
TODD COUNTY, KY
14news.com

State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
wpsdlocal6.com

Owensboro cardiologist pays nearly $1 million in illegal kickback settlement

Cardiologist Kishor Vora, of Owensboro, Kentucky, has entered into a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations in that he referred patients for genetic testing in exchange for kickbacks. Vora has practiced in the Owensboro area since 1992. The complaint alleged he executed an elaborate scheme to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 12 years in deadly Gibson County crash

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of killing a man while driving intoxicated was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday. Bradley Beadles was accused of driving while intoxicated causing death. Police arrived to an accident on Main Street in Princeton on April 6 and found a man, later identified as Thomas Robb […]
PRINCETON, KY
WBKR

Ohio County Man’s Remarkable Act of Kindness Goes Viral

With so much negativity in the world today, it's refreshing to see something like this. Mike Wright, store manager at the Hometown IGA in Hartford, is described as a great man who always helps others. Social media has taken notice. I've been to the Hometown IGA in Hartford, and everyone...
HARTFORD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police hope to catch hooded suspected shoplifter

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Do you know him? The Henderson Police Department is hoping someone may recognize a recent suspected shoplifter based on a few photos. Officers shared two images of the man, who was reportedly seen riding a bicycle and wearing a black backpack. Police accuse the man of stealing items from the Rose’s […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Coin thief runs off with dirty money in laundry burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a burglar took home a pretty penny after stealing coins from an apartment laundromat. Last year on November 19, EPD officers responded to the apartment complex to investigate the crime. Police say a man entered the laundry room, damaged several laundry machines and stole over $300 worth of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy