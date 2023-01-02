Suspect in Times Square machete attack on New Year's Eve arrested and faces attempted murder charges

Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Suspended After a Video Went Viral On Social Media, The Officer Was Seen Hitting a Young GirlAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
A Dollar General clerk is charged with manslaughter after police say he shot and killed an armed robber. The clerk said it was the 6th attempted armed robbery at the store since August.
Dollar stores are frequent targets of armed robbery because of their location in less-affluent areas and heavy use of cash.
10-year-old Boy Murders Mother After She Refused to Buy Him a VR Headset, Gets it a Day Later and Asks if it Arrived
On the morning of Thanksgiving 2022, 10 year old and his mother, Quiana Mann(44), were having a normal morning until they got into an argument about his desire for a virtual reality headset.
Idaho Murders: Police Release Full Affidavit Laying Out Case Against Murder Suspect
Days after authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of being involved in the University of Idaho murders on November 13, 2022, the full affidavit laying out the case against the suspect has been released. The DailyMail reports that the Idaho murders affidavit was released on Thursday (January 5th). The...
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
A 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cell phone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stick-up at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped...
Man holds hostage pizza delivery driver who forgot his drink: police
A Pennsylvania pizza delivery driver lived to tell the tale after he was held hostage for mistakenly not delivering a man his drink order. According to the complaint affidavit, Leo Lamont Toney, 42, ordered a pizza from a local pizza restaurant, Primo’s Pizza, on Dec. 15. After the delivery man dropped off the pizza, Toney allegedly exited his apartment and asked, “Where his soda was?” Authorities say Toney reportedly forced the victim into his residence and locked the door, trapping the delivery man inside his home. The delivery man said he forcefully pushed Toney away, fled, and immediately contacted the Johnstown Police Department. Police said that Toney smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. He was booked at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street and faces charges for false imprisonment.
Multiple People Injured by Gunfire Near French Montana Video Shoot
At least 10 people were injured in by gunfire outside a Florida restaurant where rapper French Montana was shooting a music video, according to statements from the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue cited by CNN and other news outlets. Details of the incident were unclear at the time of this article’s publication. Police told Miami’s NBC 6 that an altercation started in a different location and continued at the restaurant, where the shooting took place. Rapper Ced Mogul told the channel he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone had been robbed. The video shoot then...
