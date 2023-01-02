Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Bengals Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement on Damar Hamlin Injury
Cincinnati's owner praised the Bills and Bengals for coming together amid horrific circumstances.
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Chicago Bears admit to tanking with latest quarterback change
The Chicago Bears are heading toward a top-two draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and their latest move at quarterback further seconds that notion. Heading into a Week 18 battle vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears are on the verge of obtaining either the No.1 or No. 2 overall pick. Given their current belief in Justin Fields, it seems like the franchise will avoid picking a signal-caller in April.
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL reporter says league may not count a Chiefs game when determining playoff seeding
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Patrick Mahomes Offers Support in Wake of Damar Hamlin’s Terrifying Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of many across the NFL showing massive support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Mahomes took to Twitter on Monday night after the frightening medical emergency. Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Bengals....
‘Chills through my body’: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes shaken by injury to Damar Hamlin
Patrick Mahomes stayed up late Monday, and during time typically reserved either for sleep or preparation for the Raiders this weekend, he instead scrolled through the Twitter app on his phone. Over and over again. The Chiefs quarterback’s thumb moved through the latest tweets section, hoping to find an update...
NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added
The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
Chiefs confront uncertainty about seeding as NFL’s final regular-season weekend arrives
On today’s KC Star SportsBeat KC podcast, our columnists and reporters discuss how the Chiefs and NFL are handling the situation.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh statement offers surprising amount of wiggle room
Michigan released a statement from Jim Harbaugh saying he expects to come back in 2023 but Twitter isn’t exactly buying that’s set in stone. Jim Harbaugh expects to return as Michigan’s head coach. Feel free to read into “expects” as much as you want. That’s...
Green Bay Packers' doughnut vending machine new game-day perk for fans
GREEN BAY – It's been said that everything is better with doughnuts, even, it seems, the Green Bay Packers. Tucked away on the far side of the Lambeau Field Atrium is a squarish-looking structure with a big sign that says "Free Donuts!," perhaps the most efficiently descriptive advertising possible, as if the giant pictures of colorful doughnuts on the side of the apparatus weren't enough. ...
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
