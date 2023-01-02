Read full article on original website
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis sees his job as helping all levels of city employees, both managers and rank and file, do theirs. "I've told the team here basically, through a group email, that I've done a lot of the things I'll be asking of them. You know, I've been out in the middle of the night in a water break, freezing my rear end off. I have empathy for those people who are out there doing that, who are serving their community in that regard. Now that I've transitioned into administration, there is a balance of making certain that, first and foremost, we are transparent, because that's immensely important. I never want the council to be surprised."
Cell tower case continues
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
Crisis center now fully operational
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
New City Manager has dealt with vacancies before
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis wants to make one thing clear. "I am not running off council members," Francis said. "I have went through this. Unfortunately, in Great Bend, we experienced this about three times, never multiple openings, but I have been through that. The challenge though is, now its two-fifths of the people that just hired me will no longer be serving on the council."
Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
Public hearing set for unsafe mobile home in Great Bend
Logan Burns, Interim City Administrator and Building Official for the City of Great Bend, conducted a visual inspection of a house located at 214 Locust Street. Burns noted that the south side of the structure has all the siding missing leaving only the studs on the exterior. Code Enforcement Supervisor...
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
Richardson is Mayor, Fast Vice Mayor for 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
Youth Council asks for ability for executive sessions
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Youth City Council President Michael Glenn spoke to his adult counterparts at their Tuesday meeting. "With the Hutchinson Youth City Council, we were wondering if, for our own executive sessions, we can use the council conference rooms in the back behind the chamber here?" Glenn asked. "If that would be all right with the regular City Council, whether it be after our own meetings on the third Tuesdays every month, or on another specific date that doesn't interfere with your own executive sessions back there."
