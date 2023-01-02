ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

New City Manager: Transparency is 'immensely important'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis sees his job as helping all levels of city employees, both managers and rank and file, do theirs. "I've told the team here basically, through a group email, that I've done a lot of the things I'll be asking of them. You know, I've been out in the middle of the night in a water break, freezing my rear end off. I have empathy for those people who are out there doing that, who are serving their community in that regard. Now that I've transitioned into administration, there is a balance of making certain that, first and foremost, we are transparent, because that's immensely important. I never want the council to be surprised."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Walmart offers refunds after Kansas sales tax change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Walmart admits that some of its Kansas stores charged too much sales tax after a new Kansas law started on Sunday. The law cuts the state sales tax on food by 2.5%. However, some Walmart customers contacted KSN News to say they paid more sales tax. Their receipts correctly showed two […]
KANSAS STATE
wichitaonthecheap.com

Bin Stores in Wichita Liquidation Deals

I didn’t know what a Bin Store was but now I do and it’s awesome! A Bin Store is a liquidation place with crazy good deals. They get their items from retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Dollar Tree, and Target. Prices you can’t beat. So...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Cell tower case continues

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner said the City is still working on the issue with a second cell tower that AT&T would like to see built south of the city. This would be a second tower on the property that is at the intersection...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Crisis center now fully operational

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new eight-bed care facility for adults for Horizons Mental Health Center is now fully operational for overnight stays. "It is designed to provide some intensive support to adults who are struggling with mental health issues," said Beth Akins with Horizons. "The idea is that we can admit them into our crisis center, we can provide them the intense supports for up to 72 hours, which will hopefully help divert them from hospitalization or incarceration due to mental health challenges."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

New City Manager has dealt with vacancies before

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — New Hutchinson City Manager Kendal Francis wants to make one thing clear. "I am not running off council members," Francis said. "I have went through this. Unfortunately, in Great Bend, we experienced this about three times, never multiple openings, but I have been through that. The challenge though is, now its two-fifths of the people that just hired me will no longer be serving on the council."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Avian flu continues hitting farms, egg prices skyrocketed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The avian flu continues to hit farms hard and with that, your wallet could also take a hit at the grocery store. Two months following a CDC report on the U.S. approaching a record number of avian influenza outbreaks in wild birds and poultry, the prices for eggs have skyrocketed.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Traffic shift near Yaggy Road bridge in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced on Jan. 4, traffic on K-14/K-96 west of the bridge over North Yaggy Road will be shifted slightly to temporary lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The location in Reno County is south of 50th Ave. and west of...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: 'Glad' he was interim city manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Public hearing set for unsafe mobile home in Great Bend

Logan Burns, Interim City Administrator and Building Official for the City of Great Bend, conducted a visual inspection of a house located at 214 Locust Street. Burns noted that the south side of the structure has all the siding missing leaving only the studs on the exterior. Code Enforcement Supervisor...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Piros de Carvalho moving, stepping down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jade Piros de Carvalho announced her resignation from the Hutchinson City Council at the meeting on Tuesday. "I will no longer have a residence in Hutchinson after the end of the month," Piros de Carvalho said. "I will need to resign my council seat as of January 31. For the past seven months, I have spent three days a week away from my five-year-old daughter and my husband of 12 years, so that I could work in Topeka. Our family has made a decision to relocate closer to my job so that we can be together."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Richardson is Mayor, Fast Vice Mayor for 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council held its organizational meeting for 2023 on Tuesday. The council went back to regular order in electing Jon Richardson Mayor, as he was Vice-Mayor in 2022 and Greg Fast was elected Vice-Mayor for 2023. The city also gave a raise to its...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Youth Council asks for ability for executive sessions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Youth City Council President Michael Glenn spoke to his adult counterparts at their Tuesday meeting. "With the Hutchinson Youth City Council, we were wondering if, for our own executive sessions, we can use the council conference rooms in the back behind the chamber here?" Glenn asked. "If that would be all right with the regular City Council, whether it be after our own meetings on the third Tuesdays every month, or on another specific date that doesn't interfere with your own executive sessions back there."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
