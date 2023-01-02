HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Interim City Manager Gary Meagher ran his last Hutchinson City Council meeting on Tuesday and commented on his time in the position. "I want to thank you for the opportunity to serve as the interim city manager," Meagher said. "It's truly been an honor. It's really been a privilege to work with city staff. They are amazing. They are an amazing group of dedicated public servants. I really appreciate all that they do. I've worked in city government for a long time. I've had the chance to see governing bodies and staff. This is some of the best. I mean really, it is. It's been a pleasure to be here. I was really honored when Jade called me up and asked me if I would do it and I'm glad I did it. Thank you so much. Thank you to all the staff for all the work. They have just been a great group of people to work with."

