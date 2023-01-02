Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
East Texas seafood restaurants gear up for crawfish season
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — East Texas restaurants have started serving crawfish, and people are excited about it. People were worried the arctic blast would have a negative effect on this year’s season, the restaurants we spoke to are receiving shipments a few times a week. Owner of Wawa’s Seafood Shack, Brian Parker, said that’s not […]
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KTRE
Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas winter can be a mixed bag of freezing temperatures one week, then spring-like the next. Though we might enjoy the warm-up, for agriculture mostly bad things can result from the inconsistent winter weather, and there are 75 days until the first day of spring.
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
Food truck specializing in birria opens
TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill. “We came to...
KTRE
Caldwell Zoo announces death of Grevy’s zebra Nazim
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caldwell Zoo is a haven for many animals, and some of those are endangered, such as the Grevy’s zebra. Nazim, a Grevy’s Zebra who was brought to the zoo in 2019 from Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, has died at age 23. The zoo made the announcement that “with heavy hearts, we share some sad news...we’ve had to say goodbye to Nazim.”
TRAFFIC ALERT: Broken water line causes traffic diversion in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Due to a broken water line, northbound traffic in the 2300 block of McCann Road between HG Mosley Parkway and Bramlett Lane is being diverted. Longview Police have asked travelers to seek an alternate route around this area.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
KTRE
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
The warm weather is good news for cattle ranchers, who don’t have to feed when the grass is growing. But the effect extremes can have on plants particularly food crops, can be disastrous. New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. Updated: 5 hours...
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
KTRE
90th Texas Rose Festival queen, theme revealed at Winter Gala
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Willow Brook Country Club was the setting for the Winter Gala benefiting the Tyler Rose Museum, and attendees were among the first to know what this year’s festival theme will be, as well as who the queen and court will be. The 90th Queen of...
KTRE
New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
easttexasradio.com
Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport
Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
Comments / 0