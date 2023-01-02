ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Suspended LB Heimuli Latest Husky to Enter Transfer Portal

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cda2H_0k19e8Ys00

The Californian never matched his projections in four seasons in Montlake.

Daniel Heimuli never seemed long for the University of Washington football program, even before the coaching change to Kalen DeBoer.

On Monday, the sophomore linebacker from East Palo Alto, California — who was serving an indefinite team suspension at the time — entered the transfer portal, becoming the sixth Husky to do so since the regular season ended, according to multiple reports.

Signed by Chris Petersen's staff, the 6-foot, 225-pound Heimuli turned out to be one of those players who simply didn't match his projections as an elite defender once he arrived in Seattle in 2019.

He emerged from Menlo-Atherton High School in the Bay Area holding 25 scholarship offers, and chose the UW over Alabama and Oregon.

While a physical player, Heimuli admittedly struggled with handling his linebacker assignments and this pigeonholed him on the depth chart, limiting his playing opportunities.

"He started out a little slow, so that's one of the reasons we ended up redshirting him," then-UW linebackers coach Bob Gregory said of Heimuli in 2020.

Heimuli arrived as the most heralded player of a linebacker-heavy class that also included Alphonzo Tuputala, Josh Calvert, Miki Ah You and even walk-on Drew Fowler.

Tuputala became a UW starter this past season, Calvert transferred to Utah in 2021 after suffering a major knee injury and not playing, Ah You gave up football that year after an injury-filled career while Fowler has been a steady special-teams player for the Huskies.

Kalen DeBoer suspended Heimuli before the Apple Cup against Washington State, citing an ICA (Intercollegiate Athletics) code of conduct violation that was not spelled out.

Heimuli appeared in seven games this past season for the new staff, picking up 5 tackles. He last played against Colorado and later was permitted to accompany the team to the recent Alamo Bowl, though his suspension remained in place.

In his four-year Husky career, the linebacker appeared in 19 outings and started twice in in 2021 in place of an injured Edefuan Ulofoshio against Arkansas State and Arizona. He was credited with 25 career tackles.

Heimuli becomes the 19th scholarship player to leave the UW program since the DeBoer staff took over, turnover that is fairly standard fare as coaches mold a team in their own vision separate from the prior approach.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskyMaven

Reassessing Expectations for Washington in 2023

Washington is an early favorite to win the 2023 off-season, with nearly all of their draft-eligible underclassmen opting to return to school. If All-American junior receiver Rome Odunze also announces his return, Kalen DeBoer's squad will be bringing back 14 of their 22 starters from their impressive 2022 campaign. Assuming...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

UW's Shephard Receives Coaching Award for Receivers' Play

JaMarcus Shephard apparently was a very good hire as the receivers coach for the University of Washington football team, and not because he makes everyone smile or laugh at his continual antics. He also shares in high-level results, with FootballScoop on Tuesday naming him as college football's Receivers Coach of...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Antics of Ex-Husky Erik Stevenson Anger West Virginia Coach

Erik Stevenson, college basketball's perpetual wandering vagabond, has run afoul of his current coach, West Virginia's Bob Huggins. The former University of Washington guard from Lacey, Washington, a mercurial personality now on his fourth NCAA program, drew Huggins' ire after receiving a technical foul for taunting — specifically grabbing at his crotch — an infraction that fouled him out and led to the Mountaineers losing to Oklahoma State 67-60 on Monday night in Stillwater.
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle

IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

A collection of the all-time best Dori Monson stories

With the passing of Dori Monson, MyNorthwest presents a collection of some of his top stories through the years to remember all the hard work that Dori brought to Seattle-area journalism. Dori wants YOUR help supporting a local bakery (April 5, 2012) There’s something special about a bakery. Is...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61

SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died. KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday. Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career. "It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Major credit union to close Seattle branches over crime

Seattle Credit Union customers learned just before the New Year that two branches will be closing due to the city’s rampant crime. The news comes as multiple Starbucks locations have closed over the same concern. “Ensuring the physical safety of our members and staff both in and around our...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy