Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
