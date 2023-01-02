ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

fox29.com

Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home

Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home. Pipeline safety engineers from the Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) say they have initiated an investigation into the apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond on New Year's Day and have since deemed some homes structurally sound enough for residents to move back in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority

A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves

Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

History Lives: Doylestown Bypass

In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project

Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
JENKINTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)

A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken

Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark

Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
NEWARK, DE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

