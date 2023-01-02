Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home
Port Richmond explosion: No gas leak found, some residents able to move back home. Pipeline safety engineers from the Safety Division of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) say they have initiated an investigation into the apparent gas explosion in Port Richmond on New Year's Day and have since deemed some homes structurally sound enough for residents to move back in.
Lehigh County man dies following job site accident in Lehigh Township, coroner says
An Emmaus man has died after being pulled from a construction site accident Wednesday in Lehigh Township, authorities said. Emergency personnel were called at 12:23 p.m. for an injured person at a site being developed for a house in the 4100 block of Mountain View Drive in the Northampton County township, east of Timberline Road, authorities said.
phillyvoice.com
Temple student injured in SEPTA crash suing Uber, driver and the transit authority
A Temple University student is suing SEPTA, Uber and his Uber driver following a collision at the Fernwood Station in Landsdowne last month. Around 1:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, a train on the Media Wawa line crashed into a car attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Two passengers in the car were taken to the local hospital for treatment, but no injuries were reported among train passengers. Service was temporarily suspended in both directions after the collision.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Barricaded Shooter Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – The subject is reportedly shooting from the home and the house is on fire.
70and73.com
After 58 years on the Church Road Circle, the Cherry Hill Diner may be torn down for a car wash.
The Cherry Hill Diner, which has sat on the edge of the Church Road Circle for 58 years, would be demolished and a car wash would be constructed on the lot, according to a developer's application to the Township Planning Board. Applicant PJ Land Development LLC of Farmingdale, New Jersey...
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
phillyvoice.com
Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves
Since the start of the pandemic, Philadelphians have been ordering more packages than ever. But many of those deliveries aren't reaching their doors. Complaints of so-called porch pirates swiping mail from stoops and building lobbies are rampant on neighborhood apps like NextDoor, where users describe stolen electronics, shoes, pet supplies and Christmas presents. "Has anyone noticed an uptick in stolen packages? I haven't ever had this problem and all of a sudden every package I've ordered gets stolen within minutes," one post from a Francisville resident reads.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $11.6 Million Sale of Three Medical Office Buildings Totaling 57,760 SF in Broomall, PA
CBRE announced today the sale of Marple Commons, a three-building medical office park totaling 57,760 sq. ft. at 2000, 2002 and 2004 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA. Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments acquired the buildings for $11.6 million. The CBRE Capital Markets Team of Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman, along with...
buckscountyherald.com
History Lives: Doylestown Bypass
In the postwar era between 1950 and 1960, the population of Bucks County more than doubled. While lower Bucks experienced the largest growth, Doylestown also saw a steady increase from approximately 5000 to nearly 9000 residents between 1950 and 1980; and more than 2000 new homes were constructed in outlying developments. In the 1960s the 19th-century courthouse was demolished to make room for an expanded county courthouse and administration building. With the population growth and increased business at the county seat of government, the local roads in and out of Doylestown became overloaded.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
glensidelocal.com
100 York apartments undergo $3M renovation project
Jenkintown’s 100 York apartments have received a $3 million investment for upgrades and renovations. The improvements are being completed by the New Jersey-based AJH Company, which owns and operates 100 York. “We transformed 100 York into a beautiful, airy, and open welcoming space,” Temima Lindow, Principal Designer at AJH...
This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
The small town is considered to be one of the best in the whole country.Photo byVisit New Hope. One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town.
Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken
Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
firststateupdate.com
Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark
Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
sanatogapost.com
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
