wyo4news.com
SW County Commissioners hold first meeting of the new year
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The first board meeting of 2023 for Sweetwater County Commissioners took place this morning at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River at 8:30 a.m. following the swearing-in of newly elected commissioners Keaton West, Robb Slaughter, and Island Richards. During the meeting Commissioner Island Richards...
wyo4news.com
RS City Council members and newly elected Mayor Max Mickelson meet for the first time this year
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Newly elected Rock Springs City Council members were sworn in last night prior to the first council meeting of 2023. City Council members now include Tom Allen, Jeannie Demas, Larry Hickerson, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Randy Hanson, Dan Pedri, and Robb Zotti. Max Mickelson was sworn in as the new Mayor of Rock Springs as well.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River City Council Members Take Oath of Office
GREEN RIVER — The newly elected and re-elected Green River City Council members took the Oath of Office Tuesday night before the Council meeting started. Mayor Pete Rust, and Council Members Gary Killpack and Mike Shutran took the oath as re-elected members, while Ronald Williams took the oath as a newly elected council member.
sweetwaternow.com
County Commission Affirms P&Z Decision Regarding Subdivision Access Road
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission voted unanimously this morning to affirm a decision by the Planning & Zoning Commission regarding an access road for a subdivision south of Double J Road. The John and Rita Isaacson Subdivision is a proposed subdivision just south of Double J Road....
sweetwaternow.com
SLIB Approves Sweetwater Memorial’s Lab Grant Request
SWEETWATER COUNTY — With funding secured, the $8.7 million lab renovation and expansion at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will move forward. During the MHSC Board of Trustees’ meeting this afternoon, CEO Irene Richardson told the board the State Lands and Investments Board (SLIB) unanimously approved the hospital’s lab renovation request for a Health and Human Service Capital Construction American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.
sweetwaternow.com
Four-Day School Week Draws Strong Support (Part 1)
ROCK SPRINGS — So far, the opinion appears close to unanimous that the four-day school week is working for Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 1 and should continue for the foreseeable future. The advantages that have been cited more than once include time now being allowed for more...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 5
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10487, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an...
sweetwaternow.com
Snowman Stroll to Return with Six New Displays
ROCK SPRINGS — The Snowman Stroll is set to return to Downtown Rock Springs on January 9, with six additional snowmen. In 2021, six Wyoming artists were commissioned to design and paint life-sized snowmen. Another six snowmen were added this year, also by local artists, so visitors and residents can enjoy twelve life-sized snowmen through Downtown Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Free Christmas Tree Recycling Offered by Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.
sweetwaternow.com
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall (October 24, 1968 – December 22, 2022)
Laurie Lynne Acker Randall, 54, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at her mother’s home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mrs. Randall was a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina for 38 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born October 24, 1968 in Rock Springs,...
sweetwaternow.com
Donald Lindsley (October 27, 1960 – January 1, 2023)
Donald Lindsley, 62, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River for the past 34 years and former resident of Granger, Wyoming and Roosevelt, Utah. He was born October 27, 1960, the son of...
sweetwaternow.com
Samela “Sami” Kay Large (July 8, 1958 – December 27, 2022)
Samela “Sami” Kay Large, 64, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 40 years and former resident of La Barge and Kemmerer, Wyoming. She was born July 8, 1958 in Fort Morgan, Colorado; the daughter of Jack Wilson and Marian Lowery.
sweetwaternow.com
Julia Davis (February 14, 1927 – January 2, 2023)
Julia Davis, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2023 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs and Reliance, Wyoming for the past 89 years and former resident of Slovenia, Yugoslavia. Mrs. Davis died following a lengthy illness. She was...
UPDATE: Missing Wyoming Runaway Found Safe
UPDATE: Police now say she has been found and is safe. Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in finding Snow White, who is believed to be a runaway. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newslj.com
Plane slides off runway during landing
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) —A flight into Rock Springs had an unusual — but safe — landing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. A Skywest commercial passenger airplane, arriving in Rock Springs from Denver at about 9:40 p.m., reportedly slid off the runway upon landing at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport.
