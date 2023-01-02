ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to recycle their Christmas trees. According to the city, trees placed on the curbside are taken to the landfill. In an effort to keep trees out of the landfill, the City is encouraging residents to drop their trees off at 200 Community Park Drive during daylight hours. These trees will then be recycled into mulch to replenish the city’s tree mulch stockpile.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO