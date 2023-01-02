Read full article on original website
Tommy Benton Painter
Tommy Benton Painter, 76, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Rockingham Memorial Hospital. He spent most of his years living in Luray. He was born on August 25, 1946, in Luray and was a son of the late John Paul Painter Sr. and Nina Pearl Painter.
Jimmy Allen Morris
Jimmie Allen Morris, 82, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born on September 2, 1940, in Cumberland, Md., and was a son of the late James Solomon Morris and Louise James Morris. Jimmie worked as a Master Electrician for Falls Church Electric, retiring in 2009....
Teen suffers burns after playing with lighter while pumping gas
January 4, 1962 — Word has been received here that George Orye, 18-year-old son of Mrs. Clarice Orye, of Stanley, recently accidentally set himself afire while playing with a cigarette lighter as he pumped gasoline into a car. George, who works at the Thriftway Service Station, Miami, Fla., was...
Page County’s housing market remains strong, setting historic highs, despite slowing trend
LURAY, Jan. 3 — Over the last five years, both the number of homes being sold in Page County and their average sale price have increased by about 70 percent. Urban dwellers seeking more rural accommodations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with an increased ability to work from home and historically low interest rates, have driven up demand; while a limited supply of available single-family homes has fueled higher prices.
Bulldogs, Panthers split first rivalry matchup
LURAY, Jan. 4 — In the first of two cross-county rivalry matchups this season, the Luray Bulldogs and the Page County Panthers split in boys and girls Bull Run District action on Wednesday night. The girls opened the night with a thrilling buzzer-beater, while the boys capped off the double-header with a lop-sided game. The two rivals will meet again at PCHS on Jan. 31, with the order reversed — as the boys will tip-off off at 6 p.m., and the girls will follow at about 7:30 p.m.
