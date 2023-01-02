LURAY, Jan. 4 — In the first of two cross-county rivalry matchups this season, the Luray Bulldogs and the Page County Panthers split in boys and girls Bull Run District action on Wednesday night. The girls opened the night with a thrilling buzzer-beater, while the boys capped off the double-header with a lop-sided game. The two rivals will meet again at PCHS on Jan. 31, with the order reversed — as the boys will tip-off off at 6 p.m., and the girls will follow at about 7:30 p.m.

LURAY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO