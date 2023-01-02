Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Little Rock man shot in the face, 1 teen injured in Monday shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one Little Rock man in critical condition and a teenager injured Monday morning. Officials said they responded to a shooting call at the intersection of John Barrow and Kanis Road at around 3:39 a.m. When they arrived,...
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead in apartment shooting; marks city’s first homicide of 2023
Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
Little Rock family wants answers after loved one is killed in car crash
A Little Rock family is asking for justice after their loved one was killed in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.
Searcy police asking for help in finding person in gunfire investigation
The Searcy Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a person as it investigates gunfire at two apartments Tuesday night.
LRPD make arrest in deadly 2017 drive-by shooting investigation
Little Rock police have made an arrest in a 2017 drive-by shooting that left a teen dead.
Searcy police investigating deadly McDonald’s shooting & two apartment shooting incidents
Police in Searcy said Tuesday night that they are investigating a deadly McDonald's shooting along with two apartment shooting incidents.
Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide of the year
Little Rock police made an arrest in reference to a 2017 homicide
Police searching for 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide that occurred on Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments. Northwest Patrol Officers responded to a subject-down call at...
Jacksonville police man shot at on Marshall Road
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department shared on Monday that one of their officers was shot at. The incident happened at 300 Marshall Road on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. According to police, the officer attempted to carry out a traffic stop but a young male got out...
Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes
The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
North Little Rock pizza delivery driver speaks about late-night attack
A pizza delivery driver, James Kelley, was attacked and tackled to the ground, for what he said was only $70 worth of pizza.
Garland County sheriff: Man finds body while checking game cameras
Garland County deputies are investigating after a man told them he found a body while checking his game cameras.
Arkansas teen arrested after writing a threat on bathroom wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Atkins have arrested a juvenile they said is responsible for a recent incident at Atkins High School where a threat was written on the bathroom wall. According to a post from the agency's Facebook account, the juvenile was identified and has been taken...
Garland County Deputy: Man killed, another injured in New Year’s Eve shooting
Garland County deputies are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
