Sherwood, AR

THV11

Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide of the year

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide that has left one man dead. Authorities said the identity of the victim is known but is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin. Officers were called in reference to a shooting at...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Jacksonville police man shot at on Marshall Road

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department shared on Monday that one of their officers was shot at. The incident happened at 300 Marshall Road on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. According to police, the officer attempted to carry out a traffic stop but a young male got out...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Searcy woman: 'It was scary to come home to this'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The community of Searcy is on high alert after police responded to multiple shootings Tuesday night, one of which was fatal. The Searcy Police Department responded to a shooting at the McDonald's on East Race Street at approximately 8:30 p.m., which is where two men were shooting at one another.
SEARCY, AR
KATV

BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes

The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KATV

Arkansas teen arrested after writing a threat on bathroom wall

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Atkins have arrested a juvenile they said is responsible for a recent incident at Atkins High School where a threat was written on the bathroom wall. According to a post from the agency's Facebook account, the juvenile was identified and has been taken...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

