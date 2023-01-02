After the holidays, you might be considering cutting back on alcohol, or participating in what's called "Dry January." Consumer insight group Veylinx says more than half of Americans want to reduce their alcohol intake.A study published in the British Medical Journal shows people who gave up alcohol for one month had significant health improvements, losing an average of 4 pounds.Dr. Jody Ryan, chief medical officer for Denver-based WellPower says the benefits are beyond health."For decades, people have been cutting back on their alcohol around the new year as part of their new year's resolutions," Ryan said. "Around 10 years ago in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO