ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

'Dry January:' What are the benefits?

After the holidays, you might be considering cutting back on alcohol, or participating in what's called "Dry January." Consumer insight group Veylinx says more than half of Americans want to reduce their alcohol intake.A study published in the British Medical Journal shows people who gave up alcohol for one month had significant health improvements, losing an average of 4 pounds.Dr. Jody Ryan, chief medical officer for Denver-based WellPower says the benefits are beyond health."For decades, people have been cutting back on their alcohol around the new year as part of their new year's resolutions," Ryan said. "Around 10 years ago in...
COLORADO STATE
MedicalXpress

Dry January: Giving up alcohol can mean better sleep, weight loss and more energy

As the holidays end, millions of Americans give up alcohol during a month-long sobriety challenge called "Dry January." During a time of multiple celebrations, alcohol consumption can easily get away from us. One glass becomes two, two glasses become three, and suddenly, the bottle's gone. "Addiction sneaks up on you,"...
Smartlifeinfo

Study shows that drinking black tea each day may lower the risk of death

According to new research from the National Institutes of Health, drinking at least two cups of black tea a day can help people live longer, healthier lives. Black tea drinkers have "slightly" lower rates of heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and stroke, as well as death from all causes, according to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Tyla

What happens to your body when you do dry January

As many of us may have indulged in far too many glasses of wine over Christmas, so taking part in Dry January might be a good opportunity to give the liver a bit of break. The popular sobriety challenge has been around for a few years now, but some people might not see the point if you are just going to crack open a can again on 1 February.
earth.com

Drinking water is the key to a long and healthy life

People all over the world are living for longer and there is a focus on finding interventions to combat the chronic diseases that so often plague people as they age. It is known that people age at different rates and this is apparent even by mid-life. Therefore measures to slow down the rate of aging, when applied early enough, may have the effect of extending healthy life span and improving the quality of life.
Medical News Today

Why do you gain weight after quitting smoking? Management and more

Smoking cigarettes can decrease the appetite, increase the metabolism, and serve as a distraction from hunger and eating. When a person quits smoking, they may gain weight as their appetite returns. People may see smoking as a way to manage their body weight and therefore be reluctant to stop smoking....
Medical News Today

Weight loss: Increased protein intake may prevent weight regain after a diet

In a recent study, researchers investigated the causes of weight regain following weight loss from dieting. The findigns show that high-protein diets help promote weight management by reducing levels of a particular gut bacteria linked to intestinal fat absorption. The researchers noted that reducing levels of specific gut bacteria via...
sixtyandme.com

The Spice of Life: The Health Benefits of Turmeric for Women Over 60

What’s not to love about the deep golden coloring of dishes spiced with turmeric? It certainly enhances the appearance of our curries, stews and soups. But more importantly, it brings about several health benefits. Turmeric or Curcumin?. Turmeric owes its characteristic orange-yellow color to curcumin. These two terms are...
94kix.com

Did You Know Dry January has Many Health Benefits?

Are you starting the year by giving up alcohol for a month? It's called Dry January for many reasons. Giving up alcohol for just one month can boost your health, which includes weight loss, better sleep, and lower blood pressure. How about better skin, and lowering the risk of cancer? Well, I don't know about you but this sounds great.
shefinds

Is Diet Soda Really Better For You? We Asked Health Experts

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that you should avoid excessive amounts of sugary soda if you want to lead a healthy life. It’s no secret that sugar can be detrimental to your body when you have too much of it. For this reason, many people o...
Gillian May

Healing the Body After Quitting Alcohol

I’m a former nurse and recovering alcoholic and I write about alcohol and health. My goal is to educate people about the health risks of alcohol use because most of us don’t fully understand the effect that alcohol has on our bodies.
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy