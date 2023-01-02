Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Tyler and Alexandra Corsetti
Aug. 7, 2022 | By the time Tyler Cordell, an only child, was born, her mother had already been planning her wedding for two years. So when she married Alexandra Bassetti 30-some years later––and the pair combined their last names to become the Corsettis––Tyler’s mom made sure it was a day they’d never forget.
Fox 19
Ohio teen helps save family’s farm with class project
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio teen saves her family’s dairy farm at the brink of closure with a bright idea that started as a class project. Maggie Matthews’ parents own the New Horizon Farm and the Happy Cows Creamery in New Vienna which was started 60 years ago by her grandfather.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
sciotopost.com
Roundtown Players Theatre to Hold Open Auditions for “A Few Good Men” on January 11th and 12th
Performances set for March 23rd through April 1st at Memorial Hall. January 3rd, 2023, Circleville, Ohio – Roundtown Players Theatre, a community theatre now in its 56th year, has announced its first show for 2023, “A Few Good Men.” The two-act play, written by Aaron Sorkin, will have group auditions on January 11th and 12th at 6:00 pm, with performances beginning March 23rd and running through April 1st.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Ultimate Shine Car Wash to Open First Car Wash in Ohio
CHILLICOTHE – A new way to wash is opening in Chillicothe in just a few weeks. Ultimate Shine Car Wash is a family-owned business established in 2005 with 17 locations throughout east Tennessee and Western Virginia. Now they are working to grow into Ohio with two locations in Chillicothe and Washington court house.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bellisio Foods to host open interview event in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will host an Open Interview Event for Bellisio Foods Company of Jackson on Thursday, January 12th. The event, which will take place at the OhioMeansJobs (OMJ) Career Center in Piketon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will give job seekers the opportunity to discuss available positions, benefits packages, and applicable skills and experience with Bellisio Foods representatives.
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio Newspaper
In 2011, the Columbus Dispatch in Ohio set out on a mission to find Ted Williams, a homeless man who had garnered attention for his claims of having a radio-quality voice. As the newspaper searched for Williams, they discovered that he had a tumultuous past filled with struggles with addiction and financial difficulties.
sciotopost.com
Jerry Eckart, 73, of Circleville
Jerry Eckart, 73, of Circleville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1949 in Cincinnati to Robert and Dorothy (Laycock) Eckart. Jerry never met a stranger and if he liked you enough he may have baked you a cheese cake, or he’d buy a dozen of Lindseys pumpkin donuts. He loved his community and his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his wife Della (Williams) Eckart, step children Karen (David) Murphy, Laurie (Vaughn) Davis, Jason (Michelle) Easter, Jenifer (John) Power, Valerie (Anthony) Beverly, grandchildren Parker, Elise, Max, Darci, Rory, Kayona, Xzayveiah, Kymani, Kalri, Tailor, Tori, Kohl, Justin, Jaden, Katie, Vinny, Brittany, Hunter, Maxene, Mela, Sydney, great grandchildren Ryder, Joey, Jenna and Adley, brother Joe (Mary) Eckart, mother-in-law Florence Williams, sister-in-law Sondra Ferrell and by special friends Scott “Shrek” Smith, John Ferrel and Keith “Bubba” Trine. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
NBC4 Columbus
Man beaten, robbed outside Ohio gas station
Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month. Columbus police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault and theft outside a west Columbus gas station last month.
CPD seeking help in finding missing child
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for an endangered runaway who was reported missing Wednesday from the south side of Columbus. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen Wednesday at 5 p.m. on Burley Drive and Fairwood Avenue in the Far South neighborhood of Columbus. She is 5’4”, about 110 pounds with brown eyes. […]
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here are some of the […]
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
NBC4 Columbus
Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after health ordeal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Today” show fans received good news Tuesday morning when it was announced that beloved weatherman, Al Roker, would be returning after a months-long health ordeal. Roker’s first day back will be Friday, Jan. 6. His medical issues began in November when it was...
sciotopost.com
Update- Four People Flown from Crash Scene in Ross County
ROSS – First responders are heading to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 5 pm that has four people with injuries. The crash occurred in the area of 14925 US-50 close to Owl Creek in Ross County. Four people have been reported injured in the crash and medical has already requested at least one helicopter in the air.
