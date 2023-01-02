Jerry Eckart, 73, of Circleville passed away on January 3, 2023. He was born on March 20, 1949 in Cincinnati to Robert and Dorothy (Laycock) Eckart. Jerry never met a stranger and if he liked you enough he may have baked you a cheese cake, or he’d buy a dozen of Lindseys pumpkin donuts. He loved his community and his family especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jerry is survived by his wife Della (Williams) Eckart, step children Karen (David) Murphy, Laurie (Vaughn) Davis, Jason (Michelle) Easter, Jenifer (John) Power, Valerie (Anthony) Beverly, grandchildren Parker, Elise, Max, Darci, Rory, Kayona, Xzayveiah, Kymani, Kalri, Tailor, Tori, Kohl, Justin, Jaden, Katie, Vinny, Brittany, Hunter, Maxene, Mela, Sydney, great grandchildren Ryder, Joey, Jenna and Adley, brother Joe (Mary) Eckart, mother-in-law Florence Williams, sister-in-law Sondra Ferrell and by special friends Scott “Shrek” Smith, John Ferrel and Keith “Bubba” Trine. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO