Port Arthur, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony

PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

BFD: Space heater causes fire that damages duplex

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space heater that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home

BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri

BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door

ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
kogt.com

Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen

For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
therecordlive.com

Entergy helps local agencies provide food

Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Groves city manager search is first in 20 years

GROVES — Groves City Council is tasked with doing something no council before it has had to do in the past twenty years--hire a city manager. This comes after longtime city manager D.E. Sosa retired. City councilmembers had no trouble finding a temporary replacement for Sosa. They appointed Chief...
GROVES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted

ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
kjas.com

Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

