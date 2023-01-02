Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches PD K-9 officer Rico honored during retirement ceremony
PORT NECHES — A large show of support for a K-9 police officer as he prepares to retire on Friday (Jan. 6). K-9 officer Rico served with the Port Neches Police Department for eight years. During Thursday's council meeting, city leaders recognized Rico with a plaque. They say he...
fox4beaumont.com
BFD: Space heater causes fire that damages duplex
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Fire Department says a space heater that tipped over onto a couch sparked a fire that damaged a duplex. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday at a duplex in the 4600 block of Hartel in south Beaumont near Lamar University. When...
fox4beaumont.com
House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home
BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
kogt.com
House Burns In Bridge City
Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur police search for driver who hit bicyclist
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and drove away. Investigators responded to the auto-pedestrian crash at about 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of 39th Street. Six shooter l.D. Ray says, according to police, the driver left the scene.
fox4beaumont.com
SETX hospital running out of beds for patients due to spike in respiratory illnesses
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas hospital is running out of beds for patients due to a spike in respiratory illnesses. The spike has led officials at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont to put the hospital on diversion status because of lack of bed space. Some hospitals go on diversion for...
fox4beaumont.com
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
fox4beaumont.com
Deputy responding to burglary in progress call unhurt after woman fires shot through door
ORANGEFIELD — A deputy sustained no major injuries and is now at home after a homeowner fired a shot at the door while the law enforcement officer was responding to a burglary in progress call in Orangefield, according to information Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The deputy was struck by the projectile and debris from the door but he's uninjured.
fox4beaumont.com
How to show your appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is inviting the public to show its appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire. The K9 is retiring from PNPD after eight years of service. From PNPD: The time has finally come. Our K9 Officer, RICO, is retiring after...
Port Arthur Police collected hundreds of items for animals in need thanks to Blanket & Bowls Drive
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Animals in need received hundreds of much-needed items in time for the arctic blast thanks to a community-wide effort that was spearheaded by Port Arthur law enforcement. During the holidays, the Port Arthur Police Officer’s Association and the Port Arthur Police Department sponsored a Blanket...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police say they've identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say they have now identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store/gas station. Police say on Monday, December 26, she stole lottery tickets from 910 S Major (Exxpress Mart). She fled the property in an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
KFDM-TV
First On the Run of 2023 seeks your help in finding fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — We will continue this new year with one of our popular segments that we first introduced to you in 2021. On the Run is entering its second year. Each week, we give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with...
therecordlive.com
Entergy helps local agencies provide food
Entergy Texas has given a total of $105,000 to non-profit groups providing food for those in need with three of those groups helping in Orange County. The local agencies getting the special grants from Entergy stockholders are Meals on Wheels by the Orange Community Action Association, the food pantry of the United Christian Care Center of Vidor, and the Southeast Texas Food Bank.
fox4beaumont.com
SETX Whiskey Festival will offer tastings, gourmet cuisine and benefit Cure Rare Disease
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is gettiing ready for the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. The Beaumont Civic Center will be filled with whiskey lovers and master distillers of fine spirits from across the country this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature tastings of more than 400 bottles of...
fox4beaumont.com
Groves city manager search is first in 20 years
GROVES — Groves City Council is tasked with doing something no council before it has had to do in the past twenty years--hire a city manager. This comes after longtime city manager D.E. Sosa retired. City councilmembers had no trouble finding a temporary replacement for Sosa. They appointed Chief...
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Orangefield ISD lockdown lifted
ORANGEFIELD — UPDATE: Lockdown has been lifted at this time. Orangefield ISD is currently in lockdown due to a disturbance in the area. We will provide updates on this situation as more information is made available.
fox4beaumont.com
NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper to run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT — Beaumont NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper has announced his intention to run in the May municipal elections for one of the two at-large council seats in Beaumont. Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during a news conference at the R.C. Miller Library. He says he has concerns...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
