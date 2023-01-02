ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkintown, PA

glensidelocal.com

NHSC awards three Arcadia Physician Assistant students with prestigious scholarships

Arcadia University recently announced that the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) has awarded highly competitive scholarships to three students in its Physician Assistant program. Hayden Blanchard from Arcadia’s Glenside campus and Olivia Honert and Joly Wu from the Christiana, Del., campus have each received a full-ride scholarship in exchange for...
GLENSIDE, PA
VISTA.Today

George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends

Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’

Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
temple.edu

Vice President for Student Affairs Theresa A. Powell passed away Monday

It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Dr. Theresa Powell, vice president for student affairs, died suddenly Monday night while surrounded by family in her native state of Texas. For more than 20 years, she has served as a mentor, friend and advisor to so many students, faculty and staff members within the Temple University community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk

A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent

Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

CHS places third at Robert Burdette Invitational meet

The Cheltenham High School Boys’ 1600M relay team placed third at the Robert Burdette Invitational meet at Lehigh on December 29. The team, which included sophomore Joshua Gerard, senior Dylan Harris, junior Jordan Sowell, and sophomore Nathan Hoffman, finished with a time of 3:35.63.
WYNCOTE, PA

