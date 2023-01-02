Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Creates Selfie Wall at Gentlemen's Club After Viral Inappropriate Pic LeakBridget MulroyPhiladelphia, PA
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing over 16,500 migrants to sanctuary cities: Should he spend more money on them?Mark StarTexas State
James Beard Foundation Taste America 2023 Gala Event in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Get a Taste of Philadelphia's Diverse CuisineCorrie WritingPhiladelphia, PA
glensidelocal.com
NHSC awards three Arcadia Physician Assistant students with prestigious scholarships
Arcadia University recently announced that the National Health Service Corps (NHSC) has awarded highly competitive scholarships to three students in its Physician Assistant program. Hayden Blanchard from Arcadia’s Glenside campus and Olivia Honert and Joly Wu from the Christiana, Del., campus have each received a full-ride scholarship in exchange for...
Shermill Whiting utilizes real estate portfolio to build home care agency
North Philadelphia native Shermill Whiting demonstrates that where you are, is not who you are. The home care business owner became a father at the age of 16, but despite being a teenage dad in a tough North Philly neighborhood, he went on to attend Lincoln University, an HBCU institution.
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown police to conduct site survey with low-flying helicopter next week
The Jenkintown Police Department announced that it and other law enforcement partners will be conducting a site survey at the Jenkintown schools’ campus on the afternoon of January 11 for an upcoming training exercise. The Department noted that the the survey will include a low-flying helicopter which will land...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
2017 Investment Analyst: ‘Wawa a Small-Scale Cult in Philadelphia Area’
Even in a conversation about one of investors’ favorite convenience store chains, Wawa steals the show. Prompted by disappointing third-quarter profits from Midwest C-store franchise Casey’s General Stores, Bill Barker of Motley Fool Funds quickly steered the show to Wawa, the “Casey’s General of the Mid-Atlantic,” during a Market Foolery episode by Chris Hill on Madison.com.
temple.edu
Vice President for Student Affairs Theresa A. Powell passed away Monday
It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Dr. Theresa Powell, vice president for student affairs, died suddenly Monday night while surrounded by family in her native state of Texas. For more than 20 years, she has served as a mentor, friend and advisor to so many students, faculty and staff members within the Temple University community.
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Chestnut Hill Hospital ‘reopens’ with new Temple Health leadership and ownership
This week, Chestnut Hill Hospital officially joined the Temple University Health System as its newest location serving Northwest Philadelphia. The community hospital gained new management Jan. 1 under a partnership of health organizations, led by Temple. The transfer of leadership comes after Tower Health sold the 148-bed facility to Temple,...
Plans for New Hope Restaurant Site to Be Presented to Borough Council This Month
Known for its thriving restaurant scene, a Bucks County town may soon have a new addition to their large selection of local eateries. Emma Dooling wrote about the plans for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Landmark Developers, a New Jersey real estate developer, hopes to present its updated plan for the...
2 Philadelphia elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning, the first day students returned from winter break. A mask mandate is in place through the end of next week as a “precautionary” measure, officials said, meant to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses from spreading.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Rebuilt Workingman’s Rowhouse in East Passyunk
A builder with an eye for design steps out from his brother's shadow and shows off his distinctive sense of style with his first solo project. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Stop me if you’ve seen this before....
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter eyeing another run, Action News has learned
Action News has confirmed that various community and business leaders in Philadelphia are urging former Mayor Michael Nutter to run in the May primary for a third term and that he is considering it.
Remembering East Norriton Sports Legend, a True Multitalent
Walter Buddy Harris Jr.Photo byThe Philadelphia Inquirer. Former East Norriton resident and Houston Astros’ pitcher Walter “Buddy” Harris Jr.’s accolades speak for themselves. He’s earned a spot at the Athletic Hall of Fame at what is now known as Thomas Jefferson University and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. Standing at six foot, seven inches as a student at Roxborough High School, he also won the Markward Memorial Basketball Club Award, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
glensidelocal.com
CHS places third at Robert Burdette Invitational meet
The Cheltenham High School Boys’ 1600M relay team placed third at the Robert Burdette Invitational meet at Lehigh on December 29. The team, which included sophomore Joshua Gerard, senior Dylan Harris, junior Jordan Sowell, and sophomore Nathan Hoffman, finished with a time of 3:35.63.
Norristown Grad One of State’s Biggest Names in High School Sports Videography
West Chester University graduate Michael Starling (back row center) is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports videography.(Image courtesy Inquirer.com) Norristown Area High School graduate Michael Starling is one of the state’s biggest names in the burgeoning field of high school sports...
