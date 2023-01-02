ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi, 4, Snow Tubing In Aspen After Celebrating NYE

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA

Stormi Webster, 4, laughed with delight as she went tubing with her mom Kylie Jenner, 25! The makeup mogul took her daughter out for a snow day as they vacationed in Aspen, Colorado, where they also rang in the New Year. Kylie shared snippets of the fun winter day to her TikTok account on Jan. 1, simply writing, “2023” with a black heart.

2023 🖤

The video opened with a look at the trees and thick layer of fresh, powdery snow as she declared, “we’re on a serious adventure right now — so beautiful!” before taking a step in her snow boots. The next clip showed Ky holding hands with sweet Stormi as she the toddler made her way through the winter wonderland as her mom held her hand and said, “it’s snowing!” It was then time for the speedy activity as Kylie and Stormi slid down a small incline on a blue tube. The Kardashians on Hulu star couldn’t help but scream and laugh as they went tubing, with Stormi clearly having the time of her life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fmmxx_0k19cP1U00
Kylie Jenner and Stormi are seen out and about in New York City in Sept. 2021. (Brian Prahl/MEGA)

The mother-daughter duo also twinned for the outing, both wearing black winter gear. Kylie showed off her personal style with a glossy take on a black puffer, paired with smart snow pants, boots, a black beanie and gloves. Stormi also opted for a black puffy jacket by luxury brand Moncler (also a favorite of the Kardashian-Jenner clan) and an adorable beanie with a black pom on top!

Kylie’s TikTok followers were loving the cute video, with one writing, “The little look down and leg shake to make sure Stormi thought it was fun …reminds me of my mum.” Another added, “Okay but Stormi’s going to remember these days with her mommy forever” — aww.

Kylie appeared to arrive in the glam ski town right after Christmas in Los Angeles, where her mom Kris Jenner hosted the family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Her sister Kendall Jenner, BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, as well as pals Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber also appear to be in tow for the NYE getaway.

HollywoodLife

