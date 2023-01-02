ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

thereporteronline.net

7 Cozy Restaurants in Chicago to Relax into the New Year

Finally! 2022 has ended! While we reflect on what a wonderful year it was (see: finding some small hope in Justin Fields), we’re excited to dive headfirst into 2023! Not only will this year bring us to explore tons of new spots across the city, but it can also evoke a lot of emotion. One plausible downside to the elation of a new year is that we start in one of the dreariest months weather-wise in Chicago. But we have aplenty of cozy restaurants in Chicago to relax into the New Year and find your balance again, so it’s all good!
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here Are All the Free Museum Days for Chicago in January 2023

With kids still on break and temperatures low, many Chicago-area residents are looking for indoor activities to keep them occupied. Luckily, museums throughout the city are offering free admission on certain days in January 2023. Whether you want to try somewhere new, or visit one of your all-time favorites, here...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Aritzia Has Opened Its First Outlet Store In The Chicago Area

Are you on the search for the perfect pair of vegan leather pants? How about a cozy ‘shacket’? Chicago shoppers, you’re in luck as Gen Z favorite brand, Aritzia, known for its sleek clothing staples, is set to open an outlet store right here outside of Chicago ! With a forthcoming store opening on Michigan Ave and an already bustling Gold Coast space, the decision to open an outlet store brings a steeper markdown on viral favorites. As for how the Aritzia outlet differs from the main stores? Well, it’s viral leather pants, usually at a cool $148 are down to $90 according to online chatter. Shoppers are already heading over for the markdowns on staples like bodysuits, athleisure, and work staples. The outlet is in Rosemont, in a high traffic fashion outlet mall a quick 40 minute drive from the city. A discount puffer jacket is totally worth the drive over!
CHICAGO, IL
rejournals.com

American Plaza shopping center in Chicago transacts in 50-days

Karen Kulczycki, CCIM, of SVN Chicago Commercial helped secure the sale of a 63,148-square-foot retail shopping center located at 3300 and 3320 Chicago Road in South Chicago Heights, Illinois. The 13-unit center sits on 4.5 acres and hosts both national and local retailers along a dense, suburban retail corridor. Kulczycki,...
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
cwbchicago.com

After car thieves shoot a man in Uptown, cops are ordered to stop pursuing the suspects

Chicago — A group of car thieves shot a man who confronted them as they broke into a car in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. The crew stole a Jeep and fled the scene, only to encounter Chicago cops hours later in Edgewater. Officers briefly pursued the vehicle until their supervisors ordered them to stop the chase upon reaching Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
Food Beast

Treat Yourself To Chicago’s Secret $100 Old Fashioned

You’ve given all the gifts and decked all the halls, now it’s time to "treat yo self" like Tom Haverford. If you’re in Chicago or will be in that area, I suggest going to Grill on 21, located in the Loop, and ordering the $100 Old Fashion. This is on some true if you know, you know vibe, as this opulent cocktail is not on the menu, but like Prego, it’s in there.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River

CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was caught on a surveillance camera on Dec. 18, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
CHICAGO, IL
luxury-houses.net

Traditional Architectural Design Highlighted By Brick And Stone Constructions, This $3,25 Stunning Residence Wows at Every Turn in Palos Park, IL

The Residence in Palos Park is built with uncompromising quality and showcasing the talents of the areas’ most skilled artisans, now available for sale. This home located at 8814 W 121st St, Palos Park, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 8,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Wilczek – Realty Executives Elite – (Phone: 630-243-9500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Palos Park.
PALOS PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case. Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he...
CHICAGO, IL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph

In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update

We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
CHICAGO, IL
