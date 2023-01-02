ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MyNorthwest.com

5 reasons for Kraken fans to be excited about Winter Classic in Seattle

The NHL held its 14th Winter Classic on Monday in Boston’s historic Fenway Park, home of the Red Sox. The game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins lived up to its name as Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin appeared to score a tying goal just prior to the horn only to have replay show he was late, allowing the Bruins to win the game 2-1.
