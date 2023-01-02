How the CFP Semifinals Impacted the Cardinals

The College Football Playoff doesn’t leave much to be desired in the drama department and this year was no exception. Through all the excitement, it is important to look at the bigger picture of things and how they can create a ripple effect in the NFL world.

The NFL Draft is 117 days away and while that seems far, it will be here before you know it. As it is every year, there will be tons of changes in terms of hires, free agent signings, and even trades.

For the Arizona Cardinals, they need all of the above. They are as close to a teardown as they have been since they drafted Kyler Murray in 2019.

2019 is now four years behind us but sadly the team hasn’t made the strides necessary. Despite all those changes that have been eluded to, the focus is on how the games on Saturday changed the NFL Draft. There are some things from the two semi-final matchups that could affect the Cardinals both directly and indirectly.

Here are three things that can be taken away from Saturday's College Football Playoff Semifinals:

C.J. Stroud Made the Cardinals Trading Back More Difficult

Nobody proved the doubters wrong this weekend more than C.J. Stroud. What he was able to accomplish against arguably the best defense in the country answered a lot of questions that did need answering. Stroud hadn’t handled the pressure well all year and at times he was missing Jaxon Smith-Njigba who hadn’t played much.

None of those things popped up as noticeable issues. In fact, he looked like a quarterback that could be top-ten in the NFL in a couple of years.

Because of his “breakout” performance, the No. 2 pick (which currently belongs to the Bears) just became the gold mine of all picks. The Bears don’t need a quarterback since they have fellow Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, so teams are going to want to jump ahead of the Cardinals, currently sitting at No. 4.

Stroud putting a final stamp on his season potentially leaves Arizona not in a position to trade back but rather let something else fall into their lap.

Jalen Carter Can Be The Ultimate Prize Come April

Just because there isn’t a trade-down doesn’t mean that there won’t be value for the Cardinals if they stick at the fourth spot in the draft. Jalen Carter (Georgia) is the best player in college football, regardless of offense or defense. Carter would be a keystone piece for the Cardinals to build around.

For Carter to fall to No. 4, you would imagine two quarterbacks in Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud going ahead of him followed by either Carter or Will Anderson Jr. going third. That leaves whoever is left of Carter or Anderson Jr. for Arizona, and both would have to be a dream scenario for the team.

Both Carter/Anderson Jr. are seen as the two best prospects in the country and for one of them to fall to Arizona is the NFL equivalent of hitting the Powerball by finding the winning ticket in a trash can.

TCU Defense Has Some Players to Watch for the Cardinals

Watching TCU upset Michigan on Saturday was one of the biggest college football moments in recent memory. The Michigan offense was stifled at times by the play-making ability of two players: TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and defensive lineman Dylan Horton.

Hodges-Tomlinson (the nephew of NFL running back LaDanian Tomlinson) made several big plays against Michigan. They came in the form of key pass break-ups and tackles downfield as Michigan attempted to push the ball deep time and again.

Horton though was the star. Most prospects make a lot of money at the Senior Bowl during the draft process but for Horton it was this game. Four sacks against the impressive Michigan offensive line have his stock skyrocketing. Horton, like Carter, could be a key piece in rebuilding this Cardinals' defensive front and needs to be monitored as he goes through the draft process.

Both players could be targets for the Cardinals' second-round pick in April.