State College, PA

LIVE UPDATES: Rose Bowl 2023, Penn State vs. Utah

By Allie Berube
 3 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — Penn State will try for its second win in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 2 against Utah.

How to watch the 2023 Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah

The Nittany Lions are 1-3 in its previous four appearances dating back to 1923. Penn State plays in it’s fifth ever Rose Bowl in 2023.

Below are live updates on the Rose Bowl game from the Nittany Nation team. You can follow the conversation using the hashtag #NittanyNation on Twitter.

Kirk Herbstreit calls Rose Bowl greatest venue in country

Penn State takes on Utah on Monday, January 2 in the 109th annual Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California.

